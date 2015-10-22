SAO PAULO Oct 21 Itau Unibanco Holding SA
, Brazil's biggest bank by market value, agreed on
Wednesday to buy 50 percent of automatic toll company ConectCar
for 170 million reais ($43 million) in cash.
The bank said in a securities filing that its Redecard
payments division was buying the stake from Odebrecht Transport
SA, pending regulatory approval and other unspecified
conditions.
Ultra Group owns the other 50 percent.
ConectCar is Brazil's second-biggest toll payment company,
facilitating remote payment at highway tolls, parking lots and
gas stations in 12 Brazilian states and the federal district.
Grupo Odebrecht is refocusing its business and shoring up
its cash position after a corruption scandal involving state-run
oil company Petrobras drove up financing costs.
Itau added that the ConectCar deal would not have a
significant impact on its financial results.
($1 = 3.94 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Lisa Shumaker)