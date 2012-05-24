NEW YORK May 24 A leak on a natural gas pipeline in Mount Vernon, New York, has disrupted supplies to several utilities in the New York City area, according to utility company websites.

New York power and gas company Consolidated Edison Inc said it is looking for the source of the leak, which is on a line in Mount Vernon. Con Ed added that customers were not affected by the leak.

Mount Vernon is in Westchester County, north of New York City.

Con Edison operates the power and gas system in New York City and Westchester County.

National Grid Plc, which operates the natural gas system on Long Island, said in a web posting that Con Edison's Hunts Point compressor station in the Bronx would be shut due to the leak.

In addition, Orange and Rockland said it was asking marketers to move natural gas deliveries on the Tennessee pipeline -- which runs from the Gulf coast of Texas to New England -- to the Columbia or Algonquin pipelines, effective immediately.

Con Edison unit Orange and Rockland operates in Orange and Rockland counties on the west side of the Hudson River across from Westchester.

A spokesman for the Tennessee pipeline, which is owned by El Paso Corp, said there was not a leak on its pipeline. Kinder Morgan Inc will complete its acquisition of El Paso on Thursday.

Officials at Orange and Rockland were not immediately available for comment.