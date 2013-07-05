BRIEF-Halt Medical Inc files voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection
* Halt medical inc -filed voluntary chapter 11 bankruptcy protection, entered into an asset purchase agreement with an affiliate of Acessa Health, Inc Source text for Eikon:
FRANKFURT, July 5 Germany's Conergy said it would file for insolvency on Friday, becoming the latest casualty in the solar sector's global crisis that has already claimed many of its peers.
Conergy said it remained confident of "achieving a continuation of the whole business operations in the context of insolvency proceedings by means of an investor". (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Victoria Bryan)
NEW YORK, April 12 A holder of sales tax-backed Puerto Rican debt, known as COFINA debt, sued Bank of New York Mellon Corp on Wednesday, alleging the bank breached its duty as trustee for COFINA debt to protect senior bondholders.