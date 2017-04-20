(Corrects name of app to "Telegram" from "Telegraph" in sixth
By Jonathan Stempel
April 20 Confide, a popular encrypted messaging
app said to be used by White House officials, does not keep
communications confidential as its maker promises, a proposed
class-action lawsuit charges.
According to a complaint filed on Thursday with the federal
court in Manhattan, Confide Inc cannot assure app users of the
"unequivocal confidentiality" it advertises because messages can
be saved on screenshots, and do not self-destruct once read.
Jeremy Auman, a Michigan resident, said he bought a $6.99 a
month Confide app subscription in January because the company
promised "message ephemerality and screenshot protection," only
to discover his messages could be copied and stored permanently.
"We're dealing with an environment where people are very
concerned about the security and confidentiality of their
communications," his lawyer Christopher Dore said in an
interview. "What people are paying for is not what they are
getting."
Jon Brod, Confide's president and a co-founder, in an email
said the company's policy is not to discuss pending litigation.
Founded in 2013, Confide is based in Manhattan, and its app
competes with such rivals as Signal, Telegram and WhatsApp.
A series of high-profile hackings and leaks, including from
Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks, has boosted the importance of
securing sensitive communications.
According to the lawsuit, such security issues have also
become a concern at the White House.
Sean Spicer, the White House spokesman, has demanded that
some aides surrender their phones for inspection and warned them
against using apps such as Confide and Signal, Politico reported
in February.
President Donald Trump later said he would have handled the
matter differently but was "OK" with Spicer's actions.
Confide's website says its app lets customers have "honest,
unfiltered, off-the-record conversations" that "disappear
without a trace" once completed.
It suggests that the app is useful for sensitive matters
including job referrals, human resources issues and deal
discussions, as well as "good-natured office gossip."
Auman's lawsuit was filed by Edelson PC, a Chicago firm that
often sues technology companies over alleged privacy violations.
Two days ago, the firm filed a lawsuit accusing Bose Corp of
using apps to track what its wireless headphone customers listen
to, and selling that information to third parties.
Auman is seeking millions of dollars of damages for
Confide's alleged violations of New York consumer protection
laws, and fraudulently inducing people to buy its app.
The case is Auman v Confide Inc, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 17-02848.
