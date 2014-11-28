BRIEF-Tessi FY net income group share rises to 30.2 million euros
* FY net income group share EUR 30.2 million ($32.30 million) versus EUR 22.9 million year ago
Nov 28 Confidence International AB :
* Says has entered into a Letter of Intent (LoI) on acquisition of asset and liabilities of Imtech Elteknik AB's business area Säkerhet (Security)
* Estimates the acquisition to result in revenue growth for the group of 20-30 million Swedish crowns annually
* Says it is the parties' objective and intention to implement the acquisition of assets and liabilities before end of FY 2014/2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Marta Frackowiak)
* FY net income EUR 0.3 million ($320,910.00) versus EUR 0.2 million year ago Source text: http://bit.ly/2oJs2BX Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9348 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)