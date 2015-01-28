Jan 28 Confidence International AB :

* Says has completed acquisition of assets and liabilities of Imtech Elteknik's business area Säkerhet (Security)

* Acquisition is estimated to increase Confidence annual business volume in Säkerhet & Brand (Security & Fire) of about 25-30 million Swedish crowns ($6.73 million)