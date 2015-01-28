BRIEF-Armada FY 2016 net loss widens to RUB 188.5 mln
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net loss of 188.5 million roubles ($3.31 million) versus loss 5.6 million roubles year ago
Jan 28 Confidence International AB :
* Says has completed acquisition of assets and liabilities of Imtech Elteknik's business area Säkerhet (Security)
* Acquisition is estimated to increase Confidence annual business volume in Säkerhet & Brand (Security & Fire) of about 25-30 million Swedish crowns ($6.73 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.1674 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 net loss of 188.5 million roubles ($3.31 million) versus loss 5.6 million roubles year ago
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.