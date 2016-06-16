BRAZZAVILLE, June 16 Authorities in Congo
Republic have charged a former army chief and candidate in a
presidential election earlier this year with violating state
security and illegally possessing arms, his spokesman said on
Thursday.
General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko has been in detention since
Tuesday, according to spokesman Michel Rodriguez Abiabouti.
Mokoko, 69, was a power broker in the former French colony's
1990s civil war.
The government of President Denis Sassou Nguesso has accused
Mokoko, a former security adviser to the president, of
involvement in an alleged coup attempt in 2007. Mokoko's
supporters say the president is trying to stifle dissent.
"He has spent two nights at the DGST (General Directorate
for Territorial Surveillance). This morning, they brought him to
the Palace of Justice and indicted him," Abiabouti said,
describing it as a response to Mokoko's refusal to recognize
Sassou's election victory.
"It is just another demonstration of force to muzzle the
opposition," he said.
Sassou Nguesso has ruled the oil producing central African
nation for all but five of the past 37 years and won a disputed
election in March. Most opposition parties boycotted the vote,
although Mokoko ran and came third.
Last year Sassou Nguesso held a referendum on constitutional
change allowing him to seek a third term in power, as several
other African leaders have done, leading to protests in which at
least 18 people were killed by security forces.
The government spokesman did not respond to a telephone call
requesting comment.
