BRAZZAVILE, June 15 A former army chief and
candidate in Congo Republic's presidential election earlier this
year was arrested overnight, his opposition party said on
Wednesday.
Authorities did not immediately comment on why they had
detained General Jean-Marie Michel Mokoko, 69, a power broker in
the former French colony's 1990s civil war.
The government of President Denis Sassou Nguesso has accused
Mokoko, a one-time security advisor to the president, of
involvement in an alleged coup attempt in 2007. Mokoko's
supporters say the president is trying to stifle dissent.
"This is clearly a desire to harm the general, who stood up
to Sassou during the last presidential election," spokesman for
the l'IDC-FROCAD party Guy Romain Kinfouissia said.
"It is just another demonstration of force to muzzle the
opposition," he said.
Sassou Nguesso has ruled the oil producing central African
nation for all but five of the past 37 years and won a disputed
election in March. Most opposition parties boycotted the vote,
although Mokoko ran and came third.
Last year he held a referendum on constitutional changes
allowing him to seek a third term in power, as several other
African leaders have done, leading to protests in which at least
18 people were killed by security forces.
