KINSHASA, July 4 The badly beaten corpses of six
young men were found at the weekend at the edge of a river in
Democratic Republic of Congo's capital, the United Nations said
on Monday and called on authorities to investigate.
The bodies were found along the banks of the Ndjili River in
Kinshasa's Limete commune, the director of the U.N. Joint Human
Rights Office (UNJHRO) in Congo, Jose Maria Aranaz, told
Reuters.
"We are concerned by the finding of six corpses of young men
on the river banks and we offer all our support so that a
transparent investigation takes place promptly to dispel
rumours," Aranaz said.
According to a 2014 UNJHRO report, police executed at least
nine men in a 2013-14 anti-gang operation in Kinshasa, dumping
some of the bodies into a river.
New York-based group Human Rights Watch said at least 51
people were killed in the operation with some of the bodies
dumped in the larger Congo river.
Congolese authorities deny that it conducted the executions
or dumped bodies. Last month, the government announced a fresh
crackdown on Kinshasa's notoriously violent street gangs, known
as kulunas.
Kinshasa's minister of security, Emmanuel Akweti, told
Reuters that authorities will launch an investigation but that
they did not yet have any theories to explain the deaths.
Witnesses and a local police officer said the bodies were
discovered by fishermen on Sunday morning. They said the men
appeared to be in their 20s and their faces and necks were
swollen and severely disfigured.
Photographs of two of the bodies seen by Reuters show them
lying on the river bank with apparent bruising on their necks
and shoulders. Residents said drowning victims sometimes wash up
on the shores but they have never seen so many bodies at once.
