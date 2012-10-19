UNITED NATIONS Oct 19 The U.N. Security Council
intends to impose sanctions on the leaders of the Democratic
Republic of Congo's M23 rebels and others violating an arms
embargo on the country, according to a draft statement to be
formally adopted later on Friday.
The Security Council's "Group of Experts" said that Rwanda
and Uganda - despite their strong denials - continued to support
the M23 rebels in their six-month fight against Congolese
government troops in the east of the country. It said M23's
chain of command went as high as Rwandan Defense Minister James
Kabarebe.
"The Security Council expresses its intention to apply
targeted sanctions against the leadership of the M23 and those
acting in violation of the sanctions regime and the arms
embargo," the 15-member council says in the draft statement.