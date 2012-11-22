KINSHASA Nov 22 The head of Congo's army has
been suspended while an investigation is carried out into
whether he sold arms to rebels, as alleged by a United Nations
report, Congo's government spokesman said on Thursday.
Information Minister Lambert Mende said other officers were
being investigated along with General Gabriel Amisi, who
commands Congo's land forces, but gave no further details.
Mende said the eastern town of Sake, seized by rebels on
Wednesday, had been retaken by the army. It was not immediately
possible to verify the claim.