* NGOs fault lack of political will from government
* Report says donors have also failed to push on this issue
* Sees little impact for Congolese of massive foreign aid
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, April 16 Failure to reform Democratic
Republic of Congo's large and ill-disciplined army has kept much
of the civilian population in poverty and insecurity despite
billions of dollars of foreign aid, international and Congolese
NGOs said on Monday.
Nearly a decade after the official end of Congo's war, the
armed forces, known as FARDC, have failed to stamp out rebel
groups and militias in the east of the country, and troops are
regularly accused of abuses, including killings and mass rape.
Many of the 150,000 soldiers the central African country has
in its army are former rebels who lack basic training and target
civilians because they are not properly paid or housed.
A report by non-governmental organisations entitled "Taking
a Stand on Security Sector Reform" criticised a lack of
political will to overhaul the army in the highest levels of the
Congolese government, coupled with a failure by donors to push
for such action.
This failure to create security forces that can protect the
population and are not themselves human rights abusers is
slowing progress on everything from tackling the recruitment of
child soldiers to boosting economic growth, the report added.
"The Congolese government ... (has) allowed corrupt networks
within the security services to flourish, stealing the resources
intended to pay basic salaries or profiting from exploitation of
natural resources," said the report.
As a result, the delivery of more than $14 billion of
international aid over 5 years had ended up having "little
impact on the average Congolese citizen," the report noted,
adding Congo is now bottom of the UNDP's development index.
One of Congo's top military commanders rejected suggestions
that army reform was failing and said training by foreign
partners like the United States and France had improved
discipline and performance.
"Before, there was no real army, today there is a sense of
unity and morale," General Jean Claude Kifwa told Reuters.
"There are still some problems, but we've come a long way
... The progress I've seen has been enormous."
ILLEGAL MINING, "GHOST SOLDIERS"
The NGOs that produced the report included the Open Society
Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA), Refugees International
and the Congolese human rights group ASADHO.
According to the United Nations, corruption in the army
includes Congolese troops running illicit mining operations in
the east of the country. There is also a widespread problem of
non-existent so-called "ghost soldiers", whose pay is then
siphoned off illegally.
Last week, President Joseph Kabila said he wanted to arrest
Bosco Ntaganda, an ex-rebel who is now a general in the national
army and is already subject to an International Criminal Court
(ICC) arrest warrant for war crimes.
Earlier this month, hundreds of soldiers loyal to Ntaganda
abandoned their posts, sparking bloody clashes with loyalist
troops and allowing rebels to seize territory.
But Kabila's own fear of a strong army means he is a key
obstacle to effective security sector reform, according to
Pascal Kambale, who is country manager in Congo for OSISA, and
is one of the authors of the report.
"He (Kabila) feels more comfortable with a disorganised
army, he can manoeuvre them better than a trained one," Kambale
told Reuters.
The international community should also be faulted for
failing to push the government to carry out the army reform and
for investing in the wrong types of change, Kambale said.
Many donors had focused on technical schemes, such as
providing equipment, or training specific troops, rather than
calling for sweeping changes in how the army is used and run.
"It's not rocket science to know that reforms of the
security services in a post-conflict country like Congo are more
political than anything else ... People have mistaken training
for reform," Kambale added.
A little over one percent, or $85 million, of official
development aid for the Congo was spent on direct security
sector reform between 2006 and 2011, according to the report,
which called for renewed efforts to address this area.
"All other objectives - humanitarian, developmental,
economic ... will be difficult or impossible to perform without
SSR (Security Sector Reform)," it added.
(Editing by Pascal Fletcher and Mark Heinrich)