KINSHASA, March 24 Nearly 250 rebels who
attacked a military camp and the provincial governor's office in
Democratic Republic of Congo's southern mining hub of Lubumbashi
on Saturday have surrendered, the country's U.N. peacekeeping
mission said.
The government said it had killed about 15 of the estimated
300 Mayi-Mayi Kata Katanga separatists who attacked the capital
of the Central African nation's copper and cobalt-rich Katanga
province armed mainly with bows and arrows and machetes.
"The U.N. Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic
of Congo (MONUSCO) welcomes the peaceful surrender of 245
Mayi-Mayi Kata Katanga combatants who sought refuge inside the
MONUSCO compound in Lubumbashi," said a statement released on
Sunday.
At least 35 people were killed in the violence, the
statement said, citing local sources.
"The rebels should be handed over soon to the Government,
following negotiations mediated by MONUSCO, between the governor
of Katanga, military and provincial authorities and the
Mayi-Mayi," it said.
Among the group were 54 injured fighters, 15 of them with
serious wounds, the U.N. said.
Millions have died in the vast former Belgian colony's
long-simmering armed conflicts concentrated in the eastern
borderlands, but the mining areas around Lubumbashi have
remained relatively calm.
However, the Mayi-Mayi, feeding off local grievances and
secessionist sentiment, in recent months have ventured outside
their stronghold in northern Katanga and towards the heart of
the mining industry around Lubumbashi.
A witness to Saturday's attack said the group had attempted
to hoist the flag of Katanga's short-lived 1960s-era independent
republic before members of the army's elite Republican Guard
launched a counterattack.
Katanga hosts many international mining companies, including
Freeport McMoRan and commodities trader Glencore
and exports about half a million tonnes of copper a
year.