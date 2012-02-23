KINSHASA Feb 23 A joint venture airline
between Brussels Airlines and George Forrest has been given the
green light to start operating in Democratic Republic of Congo
after months of delays, the company said on Thursday.
Korongo Airlines was expected to launch last year but the
Congolese government refused to issue permission for the
venture, leading to fears that the $11 million project would
have to be abandoned.
Air travel in the vast Central African nation has been
crippled by airlines having their licences removed after a
series of accidents.
Korongo is 70 percent owned by Airbel, in which Brussels
Airlines holds a 51 percent stake. Brussels Airlines is 45
percent owned by Germany's Lufthansa.
George Forrest International, run by veteran Congo investor
George Forrest, holds the other 49 percent of Airbel.
The other 30 percent of Korongo is held by Congolese
investors.
Henry de Harenne, a spokesman for Forrest, said that
"administrative difficulties" were behind the delay in launching
the company, which aims to start flying between Kinshasa,
Lubumbashi and Johannesburg in April.
"The elections and their organisation might also have had an
influence on that delay. In January (we got) all the licences
and authorisations we were waiting for, so we now have
everything we need to start operating," de Harenne added.
Joseph Kabila was re-elected in a November poll that was
widely criticised as fraudulent by the international community
and rejected by the opposition.
Forrest has been operating in Congo since 1922, playing a
large role in mining and construction. But he has recently had a
troubled relationship with the Kabila government.
Another George Forrest company, EGMF, is locked in a bitter
dispute at the court of arbitration in Paris with Congo's state
mining company Gecamines over ownership of CMSK, a copper and
cobalt asset in Katanga.
Congo has some of the world's largest copper deposits and is
attracting increasing numbers of investors to its mining sector
despite the difficult business climate.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Editing by David Lewis)