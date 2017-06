KINSHASA Feb 12 Democratic Republic of Congo President Joseph Kabila's chief adviser was killed in a plane crash near the eastern town of Bukavu on Sunday, an Interior Ministry official said.

The official, Richard Ilunga, confirmed the death of Augustin Katumba Mwanke and said Finance Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon and Marcellin Cishambo Rohuya, governor of the South Kivu province, were also on board and had survived the crash. He did not have details of their condition. (reporting by Bienvenu-Marie Bakumanya; writing by Mark John)