* Adviser was seen as "the power behind the throne"
* Kabila bracing for coalition government talks
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Feb 12 Democratic Republic of
Congo President Joseph Kabila's chief adviser was killed and his
finance minister seriously injured in an airplane crash near the
eastern town of Bukavu on Sunday, officials said.
The accident, the latest in a country with one of the
world's worst air safety records, comes as Kabila braces for
negotiations to form a new coalition government after his
disputed victory in a chaotic election in November.
Adviser Augustin Katumba Mwanke, 58, was regarded by many as
"the power behind the throne", according to a leaked 2009 U.S.
diplomatic cable. He was a former governor of the copper-rich
province of Katanga and retained major influence in the
country's minerals sector.
Summing up Katumba's power, one Congolese senator said on
condition of anonymity: "If you wanted to negotiate business and
Kabila said 'yes', that was 50 percent, but if Katumba said
'yes', that was 100 percent."
Government spokesman Lambert Mende said the plane's pilot
had also died in the crash.
He confirmed Katumba's death, saying: "It's a very big loss,
he was considered a pillar of the presidential majority."
Lambert said Finance Minister Matata Ponyo Mapon and roving
ambassador Antoine Ghonda were "heavily wounded" in the crash
and Marcellin Cishambo Rohuya, governor of the local South Kivu
province, was lightly injured.
No official death toll was immediately available and details
of the crash were patchy. A United Nations spokesman said the
small plane appeared to have overshot the runway.
"I don't have the number (of passengers) but according to
our people in South Kivu the pilot landed in the middle of the
strip, and went over the end," said Alexandre Essome, spokesman
for the U.N. mission MONUSCO in the eastern town of Goma, from
where the plane had taken off.
Ponyo is seen as an effective operator despite snags over
the recent introduction of VAT tax which saw confusion and a
sharp jump in inflation. His goal was to bring annual inflation
down to 9 percent in 2012 from 15 percent last year.
BAD PRESS
The publicity-shy Katumba was a more controversial figure.
He was seen as someone who pushed for power to be held by an
inner circle around Kabila and his demise is an unpredictable
new element in forthcoming coalition talks with opposition
parties who rejected Kabila's poll victory as fraudulent.
It could also herald major changes in the way Congo handles
it huge resources, ranging from copper to gold, oil, diamonds
and tin, and in the way it conducts business with international
donors and investors.
The 2009 diplomatic cable released by WikiLeaks noted that
Katumba had been blamed within the government for bad press
surrounding a $9 billion mines-for-infrastructure deal with
China. The deal, criticised by the International Monetary Fund
and others for selling the country's assets short, was
eventually revised down to $6 billion in volume.
He had earlier been named in a 2002 report by the U.N.
monitoring Group of Experts as being part of an organisation
that illegally seized control of billions of dollars' worth of
state mining assets. He was briefly suspended from government
following the report.
Kabila has been in power since a 2006 vote that drew a line
under years of war and chaos in the central African country. But
progress in developing its wealth has been slow and critics say
corruption remains rampant.
Kabila was inaugurated for a new term in December despite
broad misgivings over the Nov. 28 poll, which was marred by bad
organisation and evidence of irregularities that sparked
protests. Human Rights Watch said at least 24 people have been
killed by security forces since results were announced.
Kabila's ruling party has also emerged in the lead from
parliamentary elections held on the same day, but it won fewer
seats than it had before, complicating the president's task of
forming a solid coalition government.
