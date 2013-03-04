(Recasts with revised toll)
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, March 4 At
least five people were killed on Monday when a twin-propeller
plane crashed as it tried to land in bad weather in the eastern
Congolese town of Goma, the airline said.
CAA, the airline operating the Fokker 50 plane, said five
crew members were killed while another was still missing after
the crash.
"The (three) passengers were injured but their lives are not
threatened," David Blattner CEO of CAA, told Reuters.
"There are conflicting reports that there might be one
person dead on the ground," he added. The flight was arriving
from the town of Lodja, some 700 km (440 miles) to the west.
Democratic Republic of Congo has one of the world's worst
air safety records.
There have been numerous crashes in Goma, the main town in
the east, where the runway has not been fully repaired after a
volcanic eruption in 2002 left it covered in lava.
Government spokesman Lambert Mende earlier said nine people
had been killed in the crash but he later confirmed the figures
provided by CAA.
A Reuters reporter at the scene saw four bodies removed from
the wreckage of the plane, which was lying in several pieces.
(Reporting by Kenny Katombe; Additional reporting by Jonny Hogg
in Kinshasa; Writing by David Lewis; Editing by Michael Roddy)