GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 19 (Reuters) -
R ebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo gave the government
on Monday 24 hours to open peace talks and pull back its forces
or risk an escalation of fighting in the east - some of the
worst in four years.
The M23 rebel group, who U.N. experts say are backed by
neighbouring Rwanda, on Sunday advanced to within 5 km of Goma,
the provincial capital of North Kivu province, after pushing
back U.N. peacekeepers and government troops.
"To allow for a peaceful solution to the current situation,
our movement is demanding that the government in Kinshasa...
cease its military offensive... demilitarise the town and Goma
airport within 24 hours," the statement said.