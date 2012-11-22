* Rwanda genocide sowed seeds of recurring ethnic strife
* For years, Congo has paid price in blood for its riches
* Tiny Rwanda has not flinched from invading giant neighbour
* Questions hang over how far M23 rebellion can spread
By Pascal Fletcher
Nov 22 History seems to repeat itself in
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Once again, armed rebels are on the move in the vast central
African country's eastern borderlands with Rwanda and Uganda.
This Great Lakes area, where colonial era borders cut at
random through ethnic groups, has in the last 20 years been a
crucible of conflict and ethnic rivalry that has launched
multiple uprisings and invasions, at least one even reaching the
Congolese capital Kinshasa 1,000 miles to the west.
The latest Tutsi insurgents, calling themselves M23 and
mirroring a previous 2004-2009 revolt, this week easily seized
the North Kivu provincial capital of Goma and say they too want
to "liberate" Congo and march to Kinshasa.
Whether they can remains to be seen, and Congo government
troops were fighting back on Thursday.
The M23 revolt once again focuses the attention of an
uncomprehending world on a territory in the heart of Africa the
size of Western Europe that has dazzled explorers and invaders
for years with its treasure trove of resources: rubber, timber,
gold, diamonds, copper, as well as cobalt, uranium and coltan.
Congo has paid in blood and suffering for these natural
riches. Abuses under colonial rule in the late 1880s and early
1900s during a rubber boom saw agents and soldiers of Belgian
King Leopold II sever human hands, feet and heads to force
natives to extract the white latex from the luxuriant forest.
Independence from Belgium in 1960 turned Congo into a Cold
War battleground fought over by rebels and mercenaries, CIA
agents and Cuban guerrillas and also led to the long crippling
kleptocracy of U.S.-backed dictator Mobutu Sese Seku.
The last two decades have only worsened Congo's "Heart of
Darkness" image - propagated by Joseph Conrad's brooding 1902
novel - with conflicts that at one stage sucked in the armies of
six African countries, spawned a plethora of armed groups and
created a deadly maelstrom of war, hunger and disease.
Estimates from humanitarian agencies say over five million
people have died in this destructive vortex since 1998 alone.
"The Congo is a story of ... a country where the state has
been eroded over centuries and where once the fighting began,
each community seemed to have its own militia, fighting brutal
insurgencies and counterinsurgencies with each other," wrote
analyst and author Jason Stearns in his 2011 book on the
Congolese war, "Dancing in the Glory of Monsters".
He compared Congo's recent turmoil to "seventeenth-century
Europe and the Thirty Years' War", a religious and political
conflict in which foraging armies devastated entire regions.
GENOCIDE ROOTS
The roots of eastern Congo's most recent cycle of violence
can be found in the 1994 genocide in neighbouring Rwanda, when
the world largely stood by as soldiers and militia of the Hutu
ethnic group killed 800,000 Tutsis and moderate Hutus, in a
bloodletting that ripped apart the country's tribal faultlines.
This brought on the coming years of chaos, as Tutsi rebels
led by Paul Kagame, now Rwanda's president, toppled the Hutu
government and sent the perpetrators of the genocide fleeing
into eastern Congo along with two million Hutu refugees.
Since then, the presence of Hutu 'genocidaires' in eastern
Congo, grouped in the enduring Democratic Forces for the
Liberation of Rwanda (FDLR), has given Kinshasa's small but
militarily powerful neighbour an excuse to interfere and invade.
One such Rwandan intervention ended Mobutu's corrupt reign
in 1997, replacing him with longtime eastern rebel Laurent
Kabila. Kabila's falling out with his former Rwandan and Ugandan
backers in 1998 led to another eastern rebellion, by Congolese
Tutsis supported by Rwandan and Ugandan forces.
Troops from Angola, Namibia and Zimbabwe backed Kabila in a
multinational conflict lasting until 2003. Dubbed Africa's first
"World War", it included widespread plunder of Congo's minerals.
Kabila was assassinated in 2001 and succeeded by his son,
Joseph, the current Congolese president re-elected last year.
In 2004, a Congolese Tutsi warlord, General Laurent Nkunda
began a fresh rebellion among the ethnic Rwandan Tutsis in
eastern Congo, to counter what he said was their persecution by
Kabila's army working with the FDLR.
Once again, Congo's government accused neighbouring Rwanda
of being behind the Nkunda insurgency, which ended in a 2009
peace accord with Kabila. But Tutsi rebellion has resurfaced
again in the M23, whose leaders say the agreement was not
honoured by Kinshasa.
MINERALS AND PEACEKEEPERS
Rwanda denied backing Nkunda - it later arrested him - and
has even more vehemently rejected charges this year by Congo and
a panel of United Nations experts that it is supporting,
supplying and directing the current M23 insurgency.
However, few abroad believe the public Rwandan denials,
especially since Kagame has been on the record for years as
saying that Rwanda will defend itself from any neighbouring
threat. In this, he includes the FDLR in eastern Congo, still
active though depleted in numbers from previous years.
"We will never shy away from crossing our borders to prevent
a repeat of what happened in 1994 (the Rwandan genocide)," he
told Reuters in a 2000 interview.
Congo says Rwanda also benefits from minerals such as tin,
tungsten, tantalum and gold mined in its east and smuggled out
over the border, and U.N. experts have accused at least one M23
leader, Bosco Ntaganda, of being involved in such trafficking.
For more than a decade, the United Nations has kept one of
its largest peacekeeping forces in the world - 17,000 strong -
in the Congo, and this MONUSCO force faces criticism for failing
to stop the M23 rebels taking Goma this week.
But despite the historical precedents, some analysts do not
see the M23 with either the capacity or intention to march on
Kinshasa, although Goma's fall was an embarrassment for Kabila
and could encourage other opposition challenges to his rule.
"We do not expect a major escalation by M23 (and backer
Rwanda) beyond its provincial stronghold of North Kivu," Eurasia
Group's Africa Director Philippe de Pontet said.
He described the territory's significance for Rwanda as "a
security buffer for Tutsis on both sides of the border and as a
revenue source, largely from so-called conflict minerals."
With uncertainty surrounding the future course of the M23
rebellion, the words of "Mad Mike" Hoare, who fought in the
Congo in the 1960s and became the epitome of the white mercenary
in Africa seem appropriate to the case: "Anything can happen in
the Congo and frequently does".