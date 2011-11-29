* Some results posted outside polling stations
By David Lewis and Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Nov 29 First results emerged
from the Democratic Republic of Congo's chaotic elections on
Tuesday but some voters were still casting their ballots in a
vote tainted by confusion, violence and allegations of fraud.
Organisers pushed ahead with the presidential and
parliamentary elections in the vast Central African nation on
Monday despite fears that logistical delays and complaints over
the process would set the scene for a bitterly contested result.
Mounoubai Madnodje, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Congo
known as MONUSCO, said the United Nations was still delivering
electoral materials on Tuesday to some areas which have yet to
vote, including the central province of Bandundu.
"We've offered our helicopters to transport materials, so
yes, we're still continuing to help," Madnodje said, adding the
security situation across the country was generally calm.
President Joseph Kabila faced ten rivals, including veteran
opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi. About 18,500 people are
also running for 500 seats in parliament.
The election commission said the ballot was "satisfactory".
Voting in some areas carried on into the night, while others
were asked to be patient and mark their ballot on Tuesday after
some ballot papers did not arrive on time.
Across the nation, voters complained that confusion over
voter lists made it difficult for many to know where to vote.
Tensions flared and violence was reported at many polling
stations during voting, over allegations of fraud.
"Here in Kinshasa we don't have any confidence in the
process but in this polling station we have worked hard (to stop
fraud)," said Henriette Kilonda, an election official at the
Ecole de la Gare voting centre in Gombe, central Kinshasa.
City residents scanned initial results posted outside 18
polling stations while Kilonga and fellow officials were
readying the transfer of ballot papers to compilation centres.
It was too early to ascertain any voting trends and full
provisional results are not due till Dec. 6.
The election commission did not say how many people were
unable to vote on Monday or when they would do so, but a senior
international election observer said the figure was in the
hundreds of thousands.
CHAOS, VIOLENCE
In counting that lasted through the night in some places,
some ballot papers in the legislative vote were dozens of pages
long, so officials had to flick through them looking for a
single "X" marking a vote.
"We have 63,000 polling stations. If of those we have even
1,000 which cause problems, that's manageable. For us we just
want everyone to be able to vote," election commission spokesman
Matthieu Mpita said on Monday evening.
At least three people were killed when masked gunmen
attacked a polling station in the copper-producing province of
Katanga in the south. There were numerous reports of violence
and alleged fraud elsewhere.
Anaclet Tshimbalanga, the president of TDH, a human rights
group in West Kasai province, said at least 12 polling stations
had been torched in the provincial capital, Kananga, after
residents said they had found ballot papers already marked in
favour of Kabila.
"I saw them, other observers saw them, journalists saw them,
they exist," he stated, adding delays meant voting was
continuing late into the night.
The business centre of the largely pro-Tshisekedi capital,
Kinshasa, was calm in the morning. Overnight, there was a heavy
police presence on the streets and reports of gunfire coming
from some neighbourhoods.
Highlighting the risk of the vote polarising the nation,
Kazadi Nyembwe, a senior figure in Kabila's PPRD party said its
supporters had been intimidated in opposition strongholds,
especially the Kasai provinces.
"Things have not gone properly. PPRD supporters weren't even
allowed to go into (polling stations) unless they agreed to
voted for Tshisekedi," he told Reuters late on Sunday.
Congo's first post-war election was held in 2006, drawing a
line under years of war and chaos and paving the way for renewed
investor interest in a country rich in copper, cobalt, gold and
other minerals. That vote was largely seen as free and fair.
"I voted in 2006. It was not at all difficult then," said
Murphy Mbemba, a 30-year-old artist, in Kinshasa.
"(But) I cannot find my name on any centre (this time). I
don't know where I should be voting," she said.
