* Four candidates call for results to be rejected
* Counting under way, but some Congolese yet to vote
* UN helicopters helping to deliver ballots
(Adds comment from party of challenger, paragraphs 3, 9 and 10)
By David Lewis and Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Nov 29 Four opposition
challengers to Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph
Kabila called on Tuesday for election results to be rejected,
accusing authorities of systematic fraud.
Candidate Vital Kamerhe, a former government minister, said
ballots had been marked ahead of the poll in favour of Kabila,
and some voters prevented from entering polling stations during
Monday's chaotic presidential and parliamentary elections.
Three other candidates also urged the Congolese not to
accept any results from the vote, saying technical problems and
fraud meant they would not be credible. However Kabila's top
rival, Etienne Tshisekedi, did not join their call and his party
said it was confident he would win.
"There can be no doubt as to the scale of the fraud,
deliberately planned by those in power with the connivance of
the national election commission," Kamerhe wrote in a letter to
Kabila, the election commission and international bodies.
"Police chased witnesses from polling stations before
counting could start," he said, citing reports by international
observers and others that security forces took control of voting
stations in Kinshasa.
"These elections must quite simply be annulled."
At least eight people have been killed in violence linked to
Monday's elections, the second since the end of Congo's
1998-2003 civil war. Authorities went ahead with the polls
despite international concerns about a lack of preparation.
"We have no faith in the results which will come out of
these elections," presidential candidates Kengo wa Dondo,
Antipas Mbusa Nyamwisi and Adam Bombole said in a statement.
Veteran opposition leader Tshisekedi did not join the calls
for an annulment, and an official from his UDPS party said he
was poised to win despite the irregularities.
"According to our estimations, Mr Kabila's fraud has not
worked and we are ahead so we are not calling for a
cancellation," UDPS secretary general Jacquemain Shabani said.
The national election commission has repeatedly denied
accusations of bias and said it was confident that preparations
for the election were largely in place.
"A LESSON"
Kabila, 40, has been widely viewed as the favourite in the
single-round vote against 10 challengers. About 18,500 people
are also running for 500 seats in parliament.
Some polling stations were burnt down or attacked on Monday
as frustrated Congolese tried to find out where they should vote
or were prevented from doing so by a lack of voting equipment.
Election commission spokesman Matthieu Mpita said about 800
polling stations that either experienced problems during voting
or did not open at all had either been allowed to vote on
Tuesday or would finish the process on Wednesday.
But he said at least 130 polling stations in the southern
Kasai provinces, which are opposition strongholds, would not see
any extension to voting until enquiries had been carried out,
adding that the trouble had been fomented by local politicians.
"We are going to give them a lesson," he said.
Anaclet Tshimbalanga, the president of TDH, a human rights
group in West Kasai province, said at least 12 polling stations
were torched in the provincial capital, Kananga, after residents
said they found ballots already marked in favour of Kabila.
Mounoubai Madnodje, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Congo,
said the United Nations was still delivering electoral materials
on Tuesday to some areas which had yet to vote, including the
central province of Bandundu.
"We've offered our helicopters to transport materials, so
yes, we're still continuing to help," he said, adding the
country was generally calm.
(Writing by Mark John; Editing by Janet Lawrence and Andrew
Heavens)