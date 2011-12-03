KINSHASA Dec 3 Congolese opposition parties rejected on Saturday partial results released by the electoral commission giving incumbent President Joseph Kabila an early lead in the vote count from the Nov. 28 presidential election.

In a joint statement signed by the major parties, including that of veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, the opposition cited irregularities and said the electoral commission was "psychologically preparing the population for fraud".

"As a consequence, we reject these partial results and consider them null and void," the statement read out by Vital Kamerhe said. (Reporting by David Lewis; Writing by Bate Felix; Editing by Michael Roddy)