KINSHASA Dec 3 Congolese opposition
parties rejected on Saturday partial results released by the
electoral commission giving incumbent President Joseph Kabila an
early lead in the vote count from the Nov. 28 presidential
election.
In a joint statement signed by the major parties, including
that of veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi, the
opposition cited irregularities and said the electoral
commission was "psychologically preparing the population for
fraud".
"As a consequence, we reject these partial results and
consider them null and void," the statement read out by Vital
Kamerhe said.
