* Southern African SADC group gives poll thumbs-up
* Carter Center cautious, says preparation inadequate
* AU urges candidates to accept poll outcome
(Adds quotes from Kamerhe and Kabila camps)
KINSHASA, Nov 30 Congolese opposition
candidate Vital Kamerhe on Wednesday withdrew his call for the
Nov. 28 presidential and parliamentary elections to be annulled
on the grounds of widespread irregularities.
The move means that both Kamerhe and veteran opposition
leader Etienne Tshisekedi, the other serious rival standing
against President Joseph Kabila, appear happy to allow the
ballot count to go ahead.
Kabila's camp meanwhile accused its rivals of pre-empting
official results and said security measures were being taken to
contain trouble.
Three opposition candidates have called for the vote, which
was plagued by delays and isolated outbreaks of violence, to be
cancelled. African observer missions on Wednesday praised the
poll while the U.S.-based Carter Center raised some concerns but
said it too early to make a judgement.
In a letter on Monday addressed to senior Congolese and
international officials Kamerhe had called for the poll to be
annulled due to irregularities.
However, two days later and after results had started being
published, Kamerhe, a former speaker of parliament and minister
of Kabila's, told journalists there had been improvements in
voting conditions during election day.
"At this moment, we are not calling for the cancellation of
the results," Kamerhe said, adding that results should be widely
published as they are collated, to avoid fraud.
Kamerhe said he and Tshisekedi had considered joining others
calling for the poll to be cancelled but had decided against it
because witnesses had been allowed into polling stations and
voters themselves controlled alleged efforts at ballot-stuffing.
Monday's elections were accompanied by violence in which at
least eight people died, shortages of voting materials and
confusion over voter lists.
The African Union on Wednesday urged candidates to accept
the outcome, saying they were well managed despite technical
problems and violence. The AU and other African observer
missions have rejected the calls for the vote to be cancelled.
Tshisekedi's camp has said early indications from polling
stations suggest he is in the lead, and Tshisekedi conspicuously
failed to join the call of other candidates for an annulment.
Evariste Boshab, secretary general of the ruling PPRD party,
accused Tshisekedi's camp of pre-empting results. "My smile, my
confidence, is that not enough for you?" he said to Reuters,
when asked how Kabila had fared in the vote.
"The reason that Tshisekedi and Kabila are going ahead with
the process is clear: They both think they can win. Obviously,
there will only be one president ... Neither side appears ready
to step down without a fight," said Congo analyst and author
Jason Stearns on his blog, congosiasa.blogspot.com/
The George Soros-funded OSISA and Congolese observer group
AETA said in a joint statement the population had voted in large
numbers but there were shortcomings with organisation.
The group blamed the election commission for the problems
and called for a cancellation of results and/or a re-vote in
places where there were problems.
The Carter Center said it was too early to give an overall
verdict on the vote or turnout.
Voting entered the third day on Wednesday in some areas. The
election commission confirmed that an unspecified number of new
ballot papers had been flown in from South Africa on Tuesday but
rejected opposition suspicion that they would be used for fraud.
BRISK TRADE IN "INFORMAL RESULTS"
Kabila's move this year to sign off on constitutional
changes making the vote a single-round election was widely seen
as giving him the edge against a split field of 10 rivals. It
means that a simple majority is needed for victory.
Both Twitter and Congo's "Radio Trottoire" rumour mill were
alive with snippets of reported results or projections.
Street vendors who usually sell newspapers to motorists on
the boulevard in central Kinshasa were doing brisk trade in
sheets of paper claiming to be "informal results".
Adolphe Lumanu, Congo's security minister, said the
government was already bracing for a contested result. Kabila
would accept losing but his rivals must do the same, he added.
Results are starting to be transferred from over 60,000
polling stations for compilation but the Carter Center warned
that preparations had been inadequate.
"CENI must intensify its efforts to ensure that the voice of
the Congolese people is respected, recorded and communicated in
a manner that is secure and transparent," it said.
Late on Tuesday the main centre in Kinshasa was still under
construction, with votes being left in piles outside. The
parliamentary count will take 45 days but the presidential
results are expected on Dec. 6.
Kamerhe called on the international community, led by the
U.N., to take advantage of the lull to ward off trouble that may
come from parties simultaneously declaring themselves winner.
"It will lead either to challenges or troubles if there are
no preparations now," he said.
The complaints of fraud have led to concerns that Congo
could see a post-election dispute like that in Ivory Coast,
which this year descended into four months of conflict when
incumbent Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept defeat.
The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant
for Gbagbo and transferred him to The Hague on Wednesday to face
charges of crimes against humanity for his alleged part in a
conflict which claimed at least 3,000 lives.
