* Army pushed south to outskirts of eastern town
* Local governor blames Rwanda for rebel support
* Rwanda denies accusations
KINSHASA, Nov 17 United Nations attack
helicopters hit rebels positions in eastern Congo on Saturday
after insurgents gained ground in heavy fighting, the U.N. said.
The clashes to the south of the town Kibumba mean the rebels
have got to within 30 km (18 miles) of Goma, the closest they
have been to North Kivu's provincial capital since a rebellion
began there eight months ago.
North Kivu governor Julien Paluku said the army retreated to
the southern outskirts of the town after M23 rebels received
support from neighbouring Rwanda.
Rwanda rejected the accusations, the latest in a string of
charges by Kinshasa, and called on both the army and the rebels
to halt the fighting as shells were landing in its territory.
More than five million people are estimated to have died
from violence, hunger and disease in wars in Congo since 1998.
It is the deadliest conflict since World War Two.
United Nations experts say they have evidence of Rwanda's
rebel support and want the U.N. Security Council to impose
sanctions on Rwandan officials as a result.
"The Rwandan army came across the border behind our troops,
that's why our troops withdrew," Paluku told Reuters by
telephone.
"The (rebels) are just a few kilometres away, so of course
Goma is under threat, we can't hide that," he said, adding that
government troops were reorganising at Kilimanyoka, 12 km north
of the city.
The U.N. peace keeping mission in Congo said army units had
come under heavy weapons fire since early on Saturday morning,
forcing civilians to flee and leading to U.N. attack helicopters
being dispatched to strike rebels positions south of Kibumba.
"So far ten missions have been carried out by our attack
helicopters," the U.N. said in a statement. The U.N. has a
mandate to protect civilians and support government troops when
they need it.
No casualty figures have been given by any force.
Rwanda's army has repeatedly sent soldiers into Congo during
nearly two decades of conflict in Africa's Great Lakes region
but Kigali has vehemently denied Congolese and U.N. accusations
of support for the M23.
"These are absolutely false allegations. They are very
tired, and very old. Whenever DRC (the Democratic Republic of
Congo) is defeated on the battlefield it's meant to be (Rwanda's
army)," Rwandan army spokesman Brigadier General Joseph
Nzabamwita told Reuters.
"Rwanda has called on (Congo's army) and M23 to stop this
useless war ... Rwanda is being violated by constant bomb shells
on our territory," he added.
More than three-quarters of a million people have been
forced to flee their homes since the fighting began, and
regional efforts to find a solution have so far failed.
M23 spokesman Vianney Kazarama told Reuters the rebels were
now in control of Kibumba but said they would not advance
further.
"We're stopping here, we're waiting, we're not going to
Goma," he said, reiterating a call for the government to start
negotiations.
Congo's government - backed by U.N. peace keepers - has been
struggling to maintain control of its restive eastern provinces
since April, after hundreds of troops mutinied and launched the
M23 uprising.
