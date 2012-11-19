* Rebels say hold position outside city, fighting halted
* Spokesman says rebels do not plan to take Goma
* UN experts accuse Rwanda, Uganda of aiding M23 rebels
* Residents trying to leave city - Oxfam
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Nov 18 Rebels in Congo, who U.N.
experts say are backed by neighbouring Rwanda, reached the
outskirts of the eastern city of Goma on Sunday after pushing
back government troops, despite U.N. peacekeepers firing back
from helicopter gunships.
The rebels, known as M23, are led by mutinying soldiers who
rose up eight months ago, accusing the Democratic Republic of
Congo's government of failing to respect a 2009 peace agreement
to integrate insurgents from a previous rebellion into the army.
They have now fought four days of battles to come closer
than ever to Goma, home to a million people, including hundreds
of thousands of refugees who have converged there as the rebels
advanced elsewhere, and are now fleeing again.
Rebels have repeatedly said they do not plan to capture the
city, which sits at the Rwandan border on the north shore of
Lake Kivu in the foothills of mist-covered volcanoes. Goma is a
provincial capital and headquarters of U.N. peacekeepers.
Thousands of displaced people were abandoning camps in the
north of the city to escape the advancing rebels, said Tariq
Riebl, humanitarian programme co-ordinator for Oxfam aid agency.
Goma residents were trying to evacuate families, while trucks
full of Congolese soldiers were seen leaving the city on Sunday.
"The question now is, what does this (fighting) mean? Are
M23 going to take Goma? Nobody knows," he said.
Colonel Vianney Kazarama, spokesman for the M23 rebels, said
fighters had advanced to within two kilometres of Goma and would
hold their position around five km outside the city.
"We're not going to take the airport, we are responding to
an attack by the army ... We're just doing this to break the
capacity of the FARDC (Congolese army)," Kazarama told Reuters.
"The situation remains under control," he said later in a
text message.
U.N. experts say Rwanda, a small but militarily capable
neighbour that has intervened in Congo repeatedly over the past
18 years, is behind the M23 revolt. Rwanda denies this.
The Congolese army has proven little match for the rebels,
and a U.N. peacekeeping force in the region tasked with
protecting civilians has been unable to halt their advance.
Earlier, Colonel Olivier Hamuli, a spokesman for the
Congolese army, told Reuters there was combat about five km from
the airport. He spoke briefly before the line was cut.
The United Nations has about 6,700 peacekeeping troops in
North Kivu, including some 1,400 troops in and around Goma. U.N.
spokesman Kieran Dwyer said the mission was carrying out
helicopter strikes in support of the Congolese army.
"The United Nations peacekeeping mission, MONUSCO, engaged
throughout the day supporting the FARDC to protect civilians and
in self-defence, including carrying out sorties and firing from
attack helicopter missions that have fired rockets and cannon
rounds," Dwyer said in an email from New York.
"The situation in Goma is extremely tense," Dwyer said.
"There is a real threat that the city could fall into the M23's
hands and/or be seriously destabilized as a result of the
fighting."
U.N. CALLS FOR HALT TO ADVANCE
U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon condemned the rebel
offensive and urged M23 to "immediately cease its attacks and
any further military advances toward the city of Goma." His
appeal echoed a similar call made by the U.N. Security Council
after an emergency meeting on Congo on Saturday.
U.N. sanctions monitoring experts recommended last week that
the Security Council sanction a number of Rwandan officials for
supporting the M23 rebels. Congo's government has also urged the
council to sanction Rwandans accused of backing M23.
The U.N. peacekeeping chief Herve Ladsous told reporters on
Saturday the M23 rebels had received sophisticated equipment,
including night vision capacity and 120 mm mortars.
More than three-quarters of a million people have fled their
homes since the latest fighting in eastern Congo erupted in
April when a group of soldiers mutinied to form the M23 group.
European Union foreign affairs chief Catherine Ashton called
on the rebels to halt their offensive on Goma.
"We are particularly preoccupied by the fate of more than
70,000 internally displaced persons who have started leaving the
camp of Kanyaruchinya, north of Goma," she said.
Thomas D'Aquin Muiti, president of a local non-governmental
organisation in North Kivu province, said reassurances from the
rebels that they would not enter Goma were not to be trusted.
"I think everyone in the town is sceptical of M23 ... the
town is emptying ... If the international community allows M23
to take Goma it'll be a humanitarian catastrophe," Muiti said.
More than 5 million people are estimated to have died from
violence, hunger and disease in wars in Congo since 1998, making
it one of the deadliest conflicts since World War Two.