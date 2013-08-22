GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Aug 22 The
head of the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Congo on Thursday
ordered his troops to take whatever action was needed to protect
civilians after shelling hit the city of Goma on the Rwandan
border in renewed fighting between the army and M23 rebels.
The fighting close to Goma, a city of one million people,
comes after a relative lull in the 18-month rebellion. Earlier
this month, the United Nations pledged to keep the M23 rebels
out of range of the town, which they briefly seized last year.
Rwanda, which has long had strained relations with its
neighbour, accused the Congolese army of deliberately firing
artillery into its territory. Kinshasa denied the reports and
repeated accusations that Rwanda backs M23. Rwanda denies that.
Martin Kobler, head of the U.N. mission known as MONUSCO,
said populated areas and U.N. positions had been directly
targeted during the clashes on Thursday.
"I have ordered the MONUSCO Force to react and to take
necessary action to protect civilians and prevent an advance by
the M23," he said, without giving any further details.
A Reuters reporter in Goma said three shells landed in the
town and saw the bodies of two children killed in one of the
explosions. Another civilian was killed and four others wounded,
officials at a local hospital said. Two Congolese soldiers were
also wounded, they said.
Meanwhile, Rwanda's defence ministry said a rocket had hit
the Rwandan border village of Buga and blamed the Congolese army
for what it called "a provocative act". No casualties were
reported in Rwanda, but the ministry said the explosion had
damaged property.
