* Days of shelling kill at least six civilians
* Congo accuses Rwanda of sending troops to support rebels
* Kigali accuses Congo army of shelling Rwandan villages
S hells fired by M23 rebels killed at least three people in
Congo's eastern city of Goma on Saturday, the United Nations
said, as Congo and Rwanda traded accusations over days of border
clashes that have drawn in a new U.N. peacekeeping force.
Fighting between M23 and Congolese soldiers, after the
rebels entered a security zone ringing Goma on Wednesday, has
killed at least six civilians. On Thursday, a U.N. brigade
formed to neutralise armed groups in Congo took its first
military action, firing artillery at rebels.
Rwanda twice invaded its much larger neighbour in the 1990s
and sponsored Congolese rebels trying to topple the Kinshasa
government. Millions have died since then in Congo's eastern
borderlands, a patchwork of rebel and militia fiefdoms rich in
tin as well as tungstun and coltan ores.
U.N. investigators have accused Rwanda of backing M23, an
accusation Kigali has repeatedly rejected.
Congo's U.N. mission, MONUSCO, said two mortar bombs fired
by M23 struck the Ndosho neighbourhood of Goma - a city of one
million people - on Saturday morning, killing three civilians
and injuring several others.
A Reuters witness at the scene saw the bodies of four
victims, including a woman and three children.
"I have ordered the MONUSCO Force to react in the strongest
terms possible to these horrifying and unqualifiable crimes,"
said Martin Kobler, who heads the U.N. mission which pledged
last month to keep M23 out of range of Goma.
M23 denied responsibility for the attack, which sparked
demonstrations by Goma residents who carried the body of one of
the victims to the Rwandan border as a protest.
"(The army) is doing this because it wants to draw MONUSCO
into the combat on its side," M23 spokesman Amani Kabasha said.
Artillery fire has hit both sides of the border this week.
Congo's Information Minister Lambert Mende on Saturday
accused the Rwandan army of participating directly in this
week's fighting.
"Rwandan troops crossed the border (on Thursday) ... and
were with M23. That is still the case as far as we know.
Fighting is ongoing and we have found the bodies of Rwandan
soldiers," he said.
Rwanda's defence ministry spokesman denied any army
involvement in the fighting.
"Those are outrageous, old, spurious and outlandish
accusations that do not justify senseless repeated provocative
firing on Rwanda territory," Brigadier General Joseph Nzabamwita
said.
Kigali said five 120mm mortar bombs fell on Bukumu, Kagezi,
Kageyo and Rusura villages in Rwanda on Friday, a day after a
107mm rocket caused property damage in Bugu, and claimed the
villages were deliberately targeted by the Congolese army.
"Acts of provocation that endanger the lives of Rwandan
citizens will not remain unanswered indefinitely," the ministry
said in a statement.
U.N. officials have said that M23 was behind the shelling of
both Goma and Rwanda. On Friday, France condemned the rebels
targeting of U.N. positions and civilian areas, saying doing so
constituted war crimes.
M23 dealt a serious blow to the image of MONUSCO - at
17,000-strong, the world's largest U.N. mission - last November
by marching past U.N. soldiers to briefly seize Goma, and that
led to the establishing of a 3,000-member U.N. Intervention
Brigade made up of South African, Tanzanian and Malawian troops.
