GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 20 Congo
rebels have taken control of the eastern city of Goma after days
of clashes with U.N.-backed Congolese soldiers, a spokesman for
the M23 rebel group said on Tuesday.
A Reuters witness saw scores of heavily armed rebels walking
through the city unchallenged as United Nations peacekeepers
watched and small groups of residents greeted them.
"The town of Goma fell at 11:33 local time, despite the
attack helicopters, despite the heavy weapons, the FARDC (Congo
army) has let the town fall into our hands," M23 spokesman
Colonel Vianney Kazarama said by telephone.