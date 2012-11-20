GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 20 A
spokesman for Congo's government said on Tuesday it would not
hold talks with eastern rebels and would "push Rwanda from the
country".
Information Minister Lambert Mende was speaking hours after
M23 rebels, widely believed to be backed by Rwanda, seized the
eastern town of Goma on Tuesday. Rwanda has denied charges it
supports the rebels.
"We will continue (resisting) until Rwanda has been pushed
out of our country ... There will be absolutely no negotiations
with M23," Mende said, saying Kinshasa would only talk directly
with Rwanda.