By Jonny Hogg
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 20 (Reuters) -
R ebels widely believed to be backed by Rwanda claimed control of
Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo on Tuesday, walking
through the frontier city of one million people past U.N.
peacekeepers who did nothing to stop them.
Fighters from the M23 group entered Goma following days of
clashes with U.N.-backed Congolese soldiers that forced tens of
thousands of residents to flee. A senior U.N. source told
Reuters that international peacekeepers had given up defending
the city after the Congolese troops evacuated.
The rebellion has aggravated tensions between Congo and its
neighbour Rwanda, which Kinshasa's government says is
orchestrating the insurgency as a means of grabbing the chaotic
region's mineral wealth. Rwanda denies the assertion.
A Reuters witness saw the heavily armed rebels walking
through the streets of the Goma, perched near Rwanda's border on
the edge of Lake Kivu, past U.N. armoured vehicles and
peacekeepers, who looked on.
"Despite the attack helicopters, despite the heavy weapons,
the FARDC (Congo national army) has let the town fall into our
hands," Colonel Vianney Kazarama, a spokesman for M23 told
Reuters by telephone.
He said the rebels had left a corridor open for Congolese
forces to evacuate.
Goma's capture will be an embarrassment for President Joseph
Kabila, who won re-election late last year in polls that
triggered widespread riots in Kinshasa and which international
observers said were marred by fraud.
The senior U.N. source told Reuters that international
peacekeepers had been unable to mount a defence after Congolese
troops evacuated.
"There is no army left in the town, not a soul ... once
they were in the town what could we do? It could have been very
serious for the population," he said asking not to be named
Streams of residents headed for the nearby border with
Rwanda, saying they had been ordered to evacuate by the army.
More than 50,000 people who fled fighting earlier this year have
abandoned refugee camps around Goma.
"With the war, we're suffering so much, I've never seen
anything like this in my life," a woman who gave her name only
as Aisha told Reuters, clutching her three children.
MUTINY
M23 is led by mutinying soldiers who rose up eight months
ago, contending that Congo's government violated a 2009 peace
deal that was meant to integrate them into the army.
U.N. experts, however, support the view that Rwanda, which
has intervened in Congo repeatedly over the last 18 years, is
behind the revolt.
The vast central African nation was shattered by wars
between 1994 and 2003 that killed about 5 million people. Many
eastern areas are still plagued by violence from a variety of
rebel groups, despite U.N.-backed efforts to defeat them.
The United Nations has about 6,700 peacekeeping troops in
North Kivu, including some 1,400 troops in and around Goma.
Another neighbour of Congo, Uganda, blamed the escalation of
fighting in eastern Congo on a leaked U.N. report that accused
it and Rwanda of supporting Congolese rebels, a document Kampala
said damaged its mediation efforts.
Uganda has vigorously denied the U.N. charges, which emerged
in October, and Junior Foreign Affairs Minister Asuman Kiyingi
said Kampala had been forced to retreat from its mediating role.
"Uganda was mediating in this conflict ... and we had
managed to restrain M23," Kiyingi told Reuters.
"Then the U.N. comes up with these wild and baseless
allegations against us and we decided to step aside and leave
the situation to them and now you see the results," he said.
Uganda has threatened to pull its troops out of peacekeeping
operations in Somalia unless the U.N. allegations are withdrawn.