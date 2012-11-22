GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo Nov 22 M23
rebels in eastern Congo will not withdraw from the city of Goma
as demanded by regional leaders but will advance until President
Joseph Kabila agrees to talks, a senior rebel official said on
Thursday.
Bishop Jean-Marie Runiga, head of the M23 rebel movement's
political arm, said he did not consider Kabila's offer to look
into their demands was serious.
"I'm not confident, because I've already waited for three
months in Kampala for talks," Runiga told Reuters by telephone.
"We'll stay in Goma waiting for negotiations. They're going to
attack us and we're going to defend ourselves and keep on
advancing," he said.