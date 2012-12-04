* M23 rebels say quit Goma to pave way for negotiations
* Regional powers says peace talks expected this week
* Rwanda Formin says Kigali "done" with U.N. accusations
By Kenny Katombe
GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Dec 4 (Reuters) -
N egotiations between the Congolese government and eastern rebels
are expected to take place this week, regional officials said on
Tuesday after the insurgents withdrew from the city of Goma.
The eight-month insurgency by M23 rebels poses the biggest
threat to Congolese President Joseph Kabila in years and risks
developing into a war that could drag in neighbouring armies.
Two officials from Uganda, which has been brokering peace
talks between the Congolese government and M23, said the two
sides were expected in the Ugandan capital Kampala this week.
A high-ranking Congolese official also said a Congolese
delegation including lawmakers and a minister was due in the
Ugandan capital this week for talks.
Rwanda has also been part of a regional effort to end the
latest bout of violence in the tinder-box region. Rwandan
Foreign Minister Louise Mushikiwabo said peace talks were
critical.
"What's next is negotiations between the M23 and the
government of the Democratic Republic of Congo. That should
happen in the next few days," Mushikiwabo told a news conference
in the Rwandan capital Kigali.
Rwanda has a history of meddling in Congo's conflicts but
President Paul Kagame has repeatedly denied involvement in the
latest fighting. He has accused Congo and world powers of
seeking a scapegoat for their failures.
Congo's eastern borderlands have suffered nearly two decades
of conflict stoked by ethnic and political enmities and fighting
over the region's rich resources of gold, tin, tungsten and
coltan - a precious metal used to make mobile phones.
A fresh rebellion erupted after Tutsi former rebels that had
been integrated into Congo's army under a previous peace deal
mutinied in April, calling themselves M23.
An M23 spokesman, Amani Kabasha, confirmed they were
awaiting a call from regional mediator Uganda, which brokered
the rebel retreat from Goma to positions 20 km outside the city,
to return to Kampala for peace talks with Kinshasa.
"(Our withdrawal from Goma) was the condition for Kabila to
agree to dialogue. It is the price we are paying for dialogue,"
Kabasha said by telephone from the Congolese border town of
Bunagana. He said the rebels still harboured doubts about
Kabila's sincerity over negotiations.
Kinshasa re-established control of Goma on Monday following
the rebels' exit, though the city remains tense in the absence
of any definitive peace accord.
"I want to make clear that if we have accepted to negotiate
it is not a sign of weakness," Congolese Interior Minister
Richard Muyej said on a visit to Goma on Tuesday.
"WE'RE DONE WITH THE ACCUSATIONS"
Rwanda has repeatedly rejected allegations made by U.N.
experts that senior Kigali officials have created, equipped,
trained and directly commanded the rebels in Congo's North Kivu.
The latest accusations in a Nov. 26 letter by the group of
experts to the U.N. Security Council said Rwandan troops had
operated alongside M23 fighters in the advance on Goma.
"As far as this government is concerned, we're done with the
accusations. It's a distraction that we don't need. But for
those who enjoy fiction, go for it," Mushikiwabo said.
Donors, however, are taking the charges seriously.
On Friday, Britain, one of Rwanda's largest aid partners,
became the latest Western nation to freeze aid to the country
which depends on such support for about 40 percent of its
budget.
Rwanda called London's decision disappointing and said
suspensions of aid were counter-productive.
"It's a problem because we now have a situation where we
have to readjust our budgets. How does that stop the crisis in
eastern DRC?" Rwandan Foreign Minister Mushikiwabo said.
The Great Lakes area, where colonial era borders cut through
ethnic groups, has in the last 20 years been a crucible of
conflict and ethnic rivalry that has launched multiple uprisings
and invasions.
Kagame's government says Rwandan Hutu rebels who fled to
eastern Congo after the 1994 genocide have attacked Rwandan
territory twice in the last week.
Mushikiwabo said the FDLR, or Democratic Forces for the
Liberation of Rwanda, did not at this time present a security
threat to Rwanda.
"We will avoid being sucked into Congo's wars. But you
should rest assured that if anything coming from the FDLR
becomes persistent or serious again, we will respond very
seriously," Mushikiwabo said.
Rwanda has in the past cited the presence of the FDLR as a
reason for sending troops into neighbouring Congo.
