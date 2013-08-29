* Congo says Rwanda seeking a pretext to enter its conflict
* UN blames rebels for shelling, accuses them of war crimes
* Rwanda denies backing M23 rebellion in east Congo
By Jenny Clover and Pete Jones
KIGALI/GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo, Aug 29 (Reuters)
- R wanda accused Congo on Thursday of shelling its territory and
said it would not tolerate such "provocation", raising fears
that violence in eastern Congo could erupt into a regional
conflict.
The Democratic Republic of Congo said Rwanda's accusation
was a sign Kigali wanted to intervene openly in its eastern war.
Rwanda has denied accusations by U.N. experts that it covertly
backs Congo's M23 rebels.
The mounting cross-border tensions came as a newly-deployed
U.N. Intervention Brigade, with an unprecedented mandate to
crush rebel groups, entered combat alongside the Congolese army
for the first time. U.N. officials accused the M23 of firing a
shell into Rwanda on Thursday which killed a civilian.
Congo and Rwanda have fought two wars over the last two
decades in Congo's mineral-rich, lawless east. Rwanda has come
under intense international pressure to play a constructive role
for peace in its larger neighbour after rebels seized control of
Goma, the largest city in eastern Congo, in November.
Regional mediators said they were "gravely concerned" by the
escalation in violence and called for a return to peace talks.
M23 rebels said they were ready for a bilateral ceasefire but
this was promptly rejected by Kinshasa.
Rwanda said a woman was killed and a baby seriously injured
by a shell that fell in its territory on Thursday.
"We have the capacity to determine who fired at us and will
not hesitate to defend our territory. Rwanda has a
responsibility to protect its population," Foreign Minister
Louise Mushikiwabo said in a statement.
Mushikiwabo did not say what action might be taken. She said
a total of 34 rounds had been fired into Rwanda in the last
month by Congolese forces: "We have remained restrained for as
long as we can but this provocation can no longer be tolerated."
Kinshasa said the statement was part of a plan to justify
Rwandan intervention in Congo's eastern Kivu provinces, a decade
after Kigali officially withdrew troops from a previous war.
"All (Rwanda) wants to do is find a way to create permanent
disorder to allow them to enter and loot the Kivus, as they have
done over the last 15 years," Congolese Information Minister
Lambert Mende told Reuters.
Ray Virgilio Torres, the top civilian official in the U.N.
peacekeeping mission in North Kivu province, said U.N. troops
had confirmed that the shell that killed the woman in Rwanda was
fired by rebels in the frontline town of Kibati.
"It is something we condemn in the strongest terms, they are
war crimes and something that for us remains unacceptable."
A rebel spokesman was not immediately available for comment.
MILITARY SOLUTION
Goma, the capital of North Kivu, has been at the heart of
two decades of conflict stretching back to the Rwandan genocide.
Since then, Kigali has repeatedly intervened in Congo, saying it
had to hunt down Hutu militia who fled into Congo's lawless east
after taking part in the 1994 mass killings.
The M23 is the latest incarnation of eastern Congo's
Tutsi-led rebellions exploiting Kinshasa's weak grip on its
borderlands, where there is a complex web of local politics and
regional conflicts over ethnicity, land and minerals.
Reuters reporters in Goma heard blasts of heavy weapons from
the frontline around Kibati, 11 km (7 miles) to the north. A
U.N. military spokesman confirmed U.N. attack helicopters had
carried out air strikes but gave no further details.
A brief rebel seizure of Goma last November embarrassed the
U.N. and prompted the creation of the 3,000-strong brigade with
a mandate to neutralise armed groups, including the M23.
A Tanzanian peacekeeper was killed in Wednesday's fighting,
the first death since the brigade engaged rebels last week after
accusing the insurgents of shelling the lakeside town of a
million people.
A diplomat in the Great Lakes region said Rwanda had
provided support to rebels to counter the subsequent U.N. aerial
and ground assault. Rwanda blocked U.N. sanctions against two
M23 leaders on Wednesday.
Regional countries, acting under an umbrella organisation
called ICGLR, called on Thursday for a resumption of stalled
peace talks. The U.N. Special Envoy to the Great Lakes region
Mary Robinson has also said for a political solution.
Global intelligence firm Stratfor said the involvement of
the U.N. brigade had made a negotiated solution less likely.
"(Congo's) president will continue to push for a military
solution to the crisis in North Kivu and appeal for additional
support from the U.N. forces in the country," Stratfor added.
