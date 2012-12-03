KINSHASA Dec 3 The IMF has halted $240 million
in planned loans to Democratic Republic of Congo for failing to
publish mining contracts as requested, the IMF's representative
in Congo said on Monday.
President Joseph Kabila, grappling with a costly war in the
eastern borderlands, had sought to woo investors with promises
to tackle rampant corruption.
Congolese authorities last week published a note on the 2011
sale of its stake in a mine run by ENRC but the IMF,
which has demanded greater transparency in the copper and
cobalt-mining sector in return for cash, said it was not enough.
"IMF staff considers that the information contained in the
published note falls short of the requirements for extending the
agreement," Oscar Melhado told Reuters in an email.
Congo had hoped the note would convince the IMF to extend
the loan programme, which will expire on Dec. 10 with three
instalments of the overall $560 million loan retained.
The Fund suspended payments last year over Kinshasa's sale
of its 25 percent stake in the Comide project to a British
Virgin Islands company called Straker International.
"A new program is possible if understandings can be reached
on the way going forward, including further actions to
strengthen governance and transparency in the extractive
industries," Melhado added.
Congo's mining sector has expanded since the official end to
the last war in 2003 and economic growth hit 7 percent last
year.
However, Kabila's re-election last year was challenged by
rivals and widely criticised by observers, and his army has
failed to put down a rebellion in the eastern regions near the
border with Rwanda and Uganda.
The conflict in North Kivu is far from the copper and
cobalt-producing Katanga province but fighting this year has
diverted resources and political attention from promised
reforms.