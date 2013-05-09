KINSHASA May 9 The IMF is ready to open talks
with the Democratic Republic of Congo for a new programme after
authorities provided more information on a controversial mining
deal that caused the last loan programme to be scrapped, its
local representive said.
The IMF pulled the plug on the previous $530 million
programme in December after Kinshasa failed to provide
sufficient details on the cession of mining assets by state
miner Gecamines.
"The DRC authorities have posted the affidavit on the Comide
transaction clearing the way for fund re-engagement in a program
context," Oscar Melhado, IMF country representative to Congo,
said.