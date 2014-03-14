* Huge Congo dam to get funding -World Bank official
* Postponed meeting now due in Washington on March 20
* Government has warned miners of electricity rationing
By Peter Jones
KINSHASA, March 14 The World Bank is likely to
approve $73 million next week to fund an expansion of the Inga
hydroelectric dam in Democratic Republic of Congo, a bank
official said on Friday.
The decision will be a relief to investors, particularly
mining companies which have been threatened with electricity
rationing due to a lack of power generation, but
environmentalists say the impact of the project has not been
properly evaluated.
The World Bank's administrative council had been due to meet
on the matter in Washington on Feb. 10, but that was postponed
to March 20, raising the prospect that the third phase of
expansion of the Inga dam on the Congo, 250 km (156 miles)
southwest of Kinshasa, would not be approved.
But World Bank country director in Congo, Eustache Ouayoro,
told a news conference in Kinshasa: "We have had discussions
with the (Bank) administrators which indicated to us that the
project will be supported."
Only 9 percent of Congo's 65 million people have access to
electricity and the mining sector on which its economy relies
has been hamstrung by a lack of power.
In January, Prime Minister Augustin Matata Ponyo wrote a
letter to President Joseph Kabila setting out plans to ration
power to major international mining companies in the copper-rich
Katanga province and demanding that miners halt any plans for
expansion.
The suspension of new mining projects comes as Congo is
achieving record high copper production: 942,000 tonnes in 2013,
according to the International Monetary Fund.
Two existing hydropower stations on the Congo river - Inga I
and II - are decades old and in disrepair, struggling to provide
enough electricity to meet demand.
Inga III, once built, would provide 4,800 MW of energy -
this would comfortably cover the 450 MW deficit mining companies
in Katanga complain of.
Campaign group International Rivers has called on the World
Bank to fund smaller, more local energy projects that it says
would be less environmentally damaging and more effective.
"The proposed Inga 3 Dam fails to reduce energy poverty and
protect the environment in the DRC," the group's policy
director, Peter Bosshard, said.
The U.S. representative at the World Bank is likely to vote
against the Inga project following recent legislation in
Congress directing U.S. officials at international organizations
to vote against big dams, but Ouayoro believes the financing
will be approved anyway.
President Joseph Kabila's government has said it hopes to
begin construction of Inga III by the end of 2015 but Ouayoro
said this was ambitious and he expected work to begin by the end
of 2016.
"This is a gigantic project with enormous risks," he said.
"The earlier it starts the better, but 2015 will be difficult.
We think the first turbine will be operational five years after
the start of construction, but again it is a huge job."
(Editing by Daniel Flynn and Robin Pomeroy)