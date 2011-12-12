Supporters of incumbent President Joseph Kabila are seen celebrating through a banner with his image after provisional election results are announced in Democratic Republic of Congo's capital Kinshasa, December 9, 2011. REUTERS/Emmanuel Braun

KINSHASA Democratic Republic of Congo's President Joseph Kabila conceded on Monday there had been "mistakes" in the election process but rejected the finding of the Carter Center international observer group that the results lacked credibility.

Provisional results released last Friday showed Kabila had won re-election in the second vote since Congo's 1998-2003 war, but the outcome was immediately rejected as fraudulent by his main challenger, Etienne Tshisekedi.

Citing "impossibly high" turnout in Kabila strongholds and uncounted ballots in opposition bastions, the U.S.-based Carter Center on Saturday cast doubt on the reliability of the results.

"The credibility of these elections cannot be put in doubt. Were there mistakes? Definitely, but (the Carter Center) has definitely gone far beyond what was expected," Kabila told a news conference in Kinshasa.

He pointed to his own disappointing scores in the eastern provinces of North and South Kivu as proof that the election process had been transparent and said Tshisekedi's self-declaration as poll winner was not a surprise.

"Am I uncomfortable with the results? Definitely not ... We wanted to score better in some provinces, especially in North and South Kivu. So we lost some and we won some," he said.

"We don't have a crisis in this country ... We're going to stay calm and continue with the day-to-day activities of the state," he said, reaffirming his confidence that the economy will see double-digit growth in the next two to three years.

(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; writing by Mark John; editing by Richard Valdmanis)