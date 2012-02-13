* Key adviser Katumba killed in plane crash
* Deprives President Kabila of trusted confidant
* Creates uncertainty in political, mining circles
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Feb 13 The death of President
Joseph Kabila's chief adviser has removed a secretive but
powerful deal-maker from Democratic Republic of Congo's politics
and mining business, and deprived the leader of a trusted aide
as he seeks to form a new government.
Augustin Katumba Mwanke, 48, died with four other people in
a plane crash on Sunday that also injured the Central African
country's finance minister.
Katumba was regarded by many as Kabila's right-hand man in
politics and business. His absence leaves the president
struggling to stabilise his vast, chaotic nation, which is a
major minerals producer, after he won troubled elections late
last year.
Katumba had spent some 15 years in a mix of official and
unofficial positions, ranging from provincial governor and
negotiator of peace accords to fixer of multi-billion dollar
deals with mining firms and foreign governments.
"Democratic Republic of Congo has lost half the presidency,"
said Tara O'Connor of the London-based Africa Risk Consulting
group.
"Without (Katumba) Mwanke you have the potential for further
policy drift, further prevarication on decision-making and great
uncertainty," she added.
When he died, Katumba's only official position was that of a
newly re-elected member of parliament.
But his close relationship with the president extended back
to the war years before Kabila's 2001 accession to power, when
Kabila was the military commander and Katumba the governor of
Katanga, the copper-rich province the pair both came from.
Since then, the two have remained close and Katumba rose to
become a quiet but highly influential figure at the heart of
Kabila's presidential office, which diplomats and analysts say
often wields more clout than the government on key issues.
A leaked 2009 U.S. diplomatic cable said Katumba was seen by
many as "the power behind the throne".
This influence was confirmed by a Congolese official, who
knows the president and also knew Katumba well.
"(Kabila) trusted him a lot and he was very loyal ...
Finding someone else like (him) will be very difficult," the
official told Reuters, asking not to be named.
Katumba was killed when the Gulfstream jet he was travelling
in overshot the runway in the eastern town of Bukavu.
On Monday, hundreds gathered at the Kinshasa headquarters of
Kabila's PPRD party as Katumba's coffin was put on display,
draped in the party's blue and yellow flag.
Kabila won re-election in a Nov. 28 vote last year, but the
poll was rejected by his rivals as fraudulent and criticised as
flawed and chaotic by many international observers.
FEARS OF POWER STRUGGLE
After losing some 40 percent of its legislative seats to
rivals in the election, Kabila's camp must now secure a majority
in parliament through a coalition with many other parties.
"Katumba would have been a key power-broker in these
negotiations," said Tom Wilson, senior consultant at the
advisory firm Africa Practice.
"His removal from the political scene at this stage will
almost certainly result in a power struggle among politicians
keen to fill the void left by his death," he added.
Katumba was temporarily sidelined at one stage after being
accused in a 2002 United Nations report of being part of a
Congolese elite that profited from the plundering of the
country's resources while a civil war as underway.
He was also a divisive figure within Kabila's political
circle, where some senior officials complained that he had
isolated the president, according to the leaked U.S. cables.
However, even when removed from any government posts,
Katumba retained the president's ear and the power to act.
"It's going to be quite a shock, we'll have to find someone
else to help us out," a senior official from a mining firm
operating in Congo told Reuters, asking not to be named.
"He used to talk directly to the president. Now the only
chance is to go directly through the government," he added.
Katumba was also a key player in overseeing negotiations for
Congo's $6 billion minerals-for-infrastructure deal with China.
"Every major player in the mining sector has negotiated with
him or through him, and his death will reshape power dynamics in
the sector," Africa Practice's Wilson said.
"It creates uncertainty for projects reliant on his
continued political support, and more broadly across the
sector."
Kazakh miner ENRC, one of the largest foreign
miners operating in Congo, is in the final stages of tying up
its settlement with Canadian firm First Quantum Minerals
ending a months-long dispute over several key assets, in a $1.25
billion deal that will require Kinshasa's blessing.