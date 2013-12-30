KINSHASA Dec 30 Congo's army clashed on Monday
with followers of religious leader Paul Joseph Mukungubila in
the eastern mining city of Lubumbashi, an official in the
governor's office said, hours after his supporters attacked
targets in the capital.
Witnesses said the clashes erupted after government troops
attacked Mukungubila's church in the centre of Lubumbashi, in
Congo's copper-rich Katanga province.
Gunmen saying they were supporters of Mukungubila had
briefly seized control of state television headquarters in
Kinshasa earlier on Monday.
