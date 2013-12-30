KINSHASA Dec 30 Congo's army clashed on Monday with followers of religious leader Paul Joseph Mukungubila in the eastern mining city of Lubumbashi, an official in the governor's office said, hours after his supporters attacked targets in the capital.

Witnesses said the clashes erupted after government troops attacked Mukungubila's church in the centre of Lubumbashi, in Congo's copper-rich Katanga province.

Gunmen saying they were supporters of Mukungubila had briefly seized control of state television headquarters in Kinshasa earlier on Monday. (Reporting by Kenny Katombe; Writing by Daniel Flynn; Editing by Jon Boyle)