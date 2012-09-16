* Opposition figure has been in hiding after treason charge
* Source at South African embassy confirms departure
BUJUMBURA, Sept 16 An opposition figure wanted in the Democratic
Republic of Congo on treason charges has left neighbouring Burundi, where he had
taken refuge, and has gone to France, his lawyer said on Sunday.
Roger Lumbala, a Congolese member of parliament and former rebel, arrived at
the South African Embassy in Bujumbura in early September, seeking asylum.
The government accuses him of helping Rwanda support a rebellion in eastern
Congo that has deepened political fissures in the capital Kinshasa, where the
government and opposition accuse each other of fanning the flames of the distant
war.
The worsening political chaos threatens to undermine President Joseph
Kabila's ability to push through p olitical and economic reforms i n the country -
a potential mining and oil giant - after his re-election in flawed polls last
year.
"Lumbala left the South African Embassy on Saturday with a Kenya airways
flight and took the direction of France," lawyer Prosper Niyoyankana told
Reuters.
"He was escorted to Bujumbura international airport by officials from the
South African Embassy and the U.N. Refugee Agency (UNHCR)," he added.
A source at the South African embassy confirmed the departure. Burundian
authorities were not immediately available for comment.
On Thursday, Burundi's foreign affairs minister asked Congolese authorities
to formulate an official demand for the extradition of Lumbala.
(Reporting by Patrick Nduwimana; Editing by George Obulutsa and Robin Pomeroy)