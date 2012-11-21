* M23 rebels tapping into local frustrations for support
* Government says Rwanda created the insurgency
* Country roiled by decades of minerals-driven conflict
By Jonny Hogg
GOMA, Nov 21 When the shooting stopped in Goma
this week, stunned residents watched with a mix of hope and
despair as rebel conquerors paraded through the eastern
Congolese city's streets and asked them to join the revolution.
"The M23 rebels say they want to bring change," a teacher
who gave his name only as Peter said as fighters walked past in
green fatigues, greeted by small groups of supporters. "But we
don't need to hear it, we need to see it."
As rebels mount the most serious threat to the government of
the Democratic Republic of Congo in years, a parallel struggle
looms over whether M23 is, as it represents itself, a truly
home-grown protest movement, or a foreign invasion by Rwanda
keen to control the remote region's minerals resources.
The answer is as important as military might in determining
whether the President Joseph Kabila's rule survives the
insurgency, whose leaders threaten to cross the 1,000 miles of
hills and jungle from Rwanda's border to his capital Kinshasa.
If defined as a popular uprising, M23 has a chance of
winning over broad local support against a government that has
seen its popularity plummet thanks to the slow pace of reform,
rampant insecurity and widespread poverty.
But defined as a proxy force for Rwanda - the small but
militarily tough neighbour that has intervened in Congo
repeatedly over the past 18 years - it will likely be halted
under intense international pressure.
Prior to taking Goma on Tuesday, rebels had sought to draw
Kabila into talks along with other opposition figures and human
rights organisations to address popular complaints; Kabila
refused, saying he will talk only with Rwanda.
Since Goma's fall, and with other towns under threat, Kabila
has said he will look into M23's grievances.
"By making this demand, M23 aimed to reduce the crisis to a
domestic affair, thereby preventing Kinshasa from
internationalising it," the risk consultancy International
Crisis Group said in a research note.
Kabila's government has repeatedly referred to the rebellion
as a Rwandan creation - a point of view backed by U.N. experts,
who say Rwanda hands out orders to M23's commanders and provides
soldiers and weapons to bolster its force.
Rwanda vehemently denies the claims.
REBEL REBRAND
Efforts by M23 to win over wider Congolese support have gone
much further than calling for broad talks with Kabila.
Seeking to tap into local frustrations, M23 has set up an
administration in areas it controls that provides healthcare,
police training, sanitation and even guided tours of the
region's famous mountain gorillas for a few rare tourists.
"Before, we didn't have medical services," said Jean
Sebagabo, a 37-year-old cattle farmer in Runyoni, which has been
under rebel control for months. "Now the rebels are providing
free treatment to my son."
Such activities are aimed at embarrassing Kabila, whose
support in the east of the country has slipped in recent years,
largely over his failure to defeat armed groups roaming the
forests despite help for him from United Nations peacekeepers.
"Joseph Kabila has shown he can't run the country," said
Bishop Jean Marie Runiga, civilian president of M23. "The
population is living in appalling poverty, the army doesn't
work, the police doesn't work, so why go on supporting this
president?"
He added that M23 had renamed its armed wing the Congolese
Revolutionary Army - or ARC in its French acronym - as part of
efforts to brush up its image.
"We decided to give the army that name to show we're not a
rebellion but a revolution, which will bring change," he said.
"M23 is ... a movement for everyone."
In a country which has slumped to the bottom of the U.N.'s
human development index after nearly two decades of conflict
that has killed millions and left roving bands of gunmen in its
wake, the approach is winning some supporters.
"Its a problem of governance, there no food there's no
money," Rashidi Benshulungu, an intelligence officer in Kabila's
army who defected to the rebels, told Reuters in Goma.
Hundreds of other Congolese troops have defected since
clashes escalated this month, helping swell M23's fighting force
to as many as 4,000, from a few hundred in April.
TOUGH SELL
But the effort to win over broad support from Congolese
generally will also present hurdles, due to simmering hatred of
Rwanda, and deep-seated ethnic tensions.
A previous Rwanda-backed rebellion in 2008 claimed hundreds
of lives in North Kivu province as insurgents killed, raped and
recruited children to their ranks. Many leaders of the former
rebellion, including international war crimes fugitive General
Bosco Ntaganda, have taken up top roles in M23.
The group was formed when soldiers rose up eight months ago,
contending Kabila's government violated a 2009 peace deal that
was meant to integrate them into the army. Its name refers to
the March 23, date of the 2009 deal.
M23 "say they want to change the situation, but it's lies,
they're just trying to trick us", said Justin Bayene, an
apprentice in Sake, a town near Goma which fell on Wednesday to
M23 with little resistance.
M23's original decision to base its grievances on the 2009
peace agreement may also harm its chances of winning over much
of the population, according to Jean Paul Lumbulumbu, a lawyer
and rights activist in Goma. Referring to a widespread view that
that accord had been too generous to the rebels, he said:
"The angle they started with now was a mistake."
(Editing by Richard Valdmanis and Alastair Macdonald)