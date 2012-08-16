* Mine is in remote rebel-held territory
* Small-scale mine operations lack safety precautions
* Efforts ongoing to stamp out 'conflict minerals' trade
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Aug 16 At least 60 miners were killed
when a shaft collapsed in a remote part of northeastern
Democratic Republic of Congo, where local armed groups
complicated rescue efforts, officials said on Thursday.
The local miners were digging for gold in shafts up to 100
metres (109 yards) underground when the accident occurred on
Monday in Mambasa territory in Orientale Province, said Simon
Pierre Bolombo, the provincial head of mines.
He said the collapse had been caused by a landslide.
"It was deep in the forest, there was a landslide, at least
60 people have been killed," Bolombo told Reuters by telephone
from the town of Bunia in northeast Congo.
Congo's minister of mines, Martin Kabwelulu, told Reuters
the workers were there illegally and that their shafts were
deeper than the 30-metre (32-yard) limit required by the mining
code for small-scale mining.
Hundreds of thousands of people in eastern Congo make a
living in non-industrial mines, where safety precautions are
almost nonexistent and accidents are common.
The area where the mine is situated is currently in the
hands of a local rebel group - known as Mai Mai Morgan - which
will likely hamper any rescue efforts, Bolombo said.
"(The mine) is controlled by the rebels There's almost
total insecurity, it's difficult for us (to reach)," he added.
Mining companies AngloGold Ashanti and Randgold
operate in the region, which is known to be rich in tin
and gold, although the accident did not take place on either
company's concession, officials said.
Armed groups across eastern Congo use illegal and
small-scale mining to help fund their activities, despite
international attempts to stamp out so-called "conflict
minerals".