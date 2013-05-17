KINSHASA May 17 At least 20 people were killed
when a mine collapsed in mineral-rich but conflict-plagued
eastern Democratic Republic of Congo following heavy rains, the
government said on Friday.
The accident occurred on Thursday at the mine near the
village of Rubaye in the country's North Kivu province. Local
officials were attempting to recover bodies still believed
buried on Friday.
"We're still digging at the site, so the death toll could
rise. The provincial government is handling the rescue,"
government spokesman Lambert Mende told Reuters.
Congo's eastern borderlands have some of the world's largest
deposits of tin ore and coltan, which is used in electronic
devices like mobile phones and video game consoles.
But the region is a patchwork of rebel and militia fiefdoms
left over from a 1998-2003 civil war that killed millions, and
the insecurity has discouraged large-scale industrial mining.
Rampant poverty has pushed hundreds of thousands of
Congolese to work in unregulated smaller mines, often controlled
by armed groups, where fatal accidents are commonplace.
