UNITED NATIONS Aug 7 A U.S. law and an
electronics industry code governing the use of conflict minerals
have slashed profits among armed groups in the Democratic
Republic of Congo by 65 percent in the past two years, a report
by a nonprofit rights group found on Tuesday.
But the Enough Project - an arm of the Center for American
Progress that combats genocide and crimes against humanity -
also warned that months of unrest in Congo's volatile east is
hampering progress made in curbing the conflict minerals trade.
"Economics are at the heart of the renewed violence in
eastern Congo, and M23's latest advances indicate a move to open
the floodgates of conflict minerals smuggling to Rwanda," said
Enough Project senior policy analyst Sasha Lezhnev.
"The time for robust monitoring of mines and traders is
now," said Lezhnev, who co-authored the report.
Tutsi-led M23 rebels are fighting government forces in the
resource-rich eastern Congo and U.N. experts and Kinshasa have
accused neighboring Rwanda and Uganda of supporting the
uprising. Both countries have rejected the allegations.
The Enough Project said the armed groups in eastern Congo
were still generating income by smuggling tantalum, tin and
tungsten through Rwanda.
The report, citing Rwandan government data, found that from
2010 to 2011 Rwanda's mineral exports jumped 62 percent compared
with a 22 percent rise in domestic mining production.
The group said increased diplomacy, greater investment from
companies, and a consolidated push to go conflict-free were
needed to strengthen the progress already made that had seen
armed groups' minerals profits drop by two-thirds in two years.
"The Dodd-Frank law is making a serious dent on the militias
in eastern Congo, cutting their profits from the conflict
minerals," said Enough Project policy consultant and report
co-author Fidel Bafilemba.
The 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law requires companies
to disclose whether they use tantalum, tin, gold or tungsten
from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. The U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC) is due to vote on Aug. 22 on
long-delayed guidelines needed to enforce the conflict minerals
law.
The conflict minerals rule has been arguably one of the most
controversial rules in the Dodd-Frank law.
Companies would need to identify if any conflict minerals
are used in their products. If the minerals are present, the
companies would then need to conduct a due diligence check to
track them through the supply chain to their origins.
Electronics companies such as Dell and Intel have also
signed up to codes of conduct excluding conflict minerals from
their supply chains, and jewelry retailers are pressuring
manufacturers to do the same.