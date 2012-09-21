By Jonny Hogg
| KINSHASA, Sept 21
KINSHASA, Sept 21 A U.S. law aimed at tackling
the trade in "conflict minerals" in Democratic Republic of Congo
could cut U.S. investments in the country and harm the
livelihood of millions of people, a research paper from think
tank Chatham House said.
Eastern Congo has suffered nearly two decades of unrest as
rebels, rogue Congolese soldiers and criminal gangs have
prolonged violence to profit from its rich mineral resources,
including the rare metal tantulum that is widely used in making
cell phones, laptops and other electronics.
U.S. efforts to crack down on the trade have culminated in
the Dodd Frank legislation, which was finalised last month and
will require all companies buying minerals from the region to
prove that they are not helping to fuel bloodshed.
The regulations have drawn a mixed response. Supporters say
the measure is squeezing the profits of armed groups, while
critics warn it is prohibitively expensive for investors and
risks the livelihoods of millions of people.
"Section 1502 of the Dodd Frank Act (which specifically
deals with conflict minerals in the Congo) has come under attack
by its critics for simply being bad law," the paper issued on
Friday by two researchers from London-based Chatham House said.
"Even its supporters have raised a number of concerns...
(including) whether the standards demanded are even achievable,
because they are not practicable," the paper said in reference
to the part of the law covering conflict minerals.
"The additional costs that will be incurred by U.S.
businesses as a direct result of the Dodd Frank disclosure rules
raises the prospect that U.S. businesses will simply opt to
source from other jurisdictions rather than from the DRC," it
said.
The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission estimated that
the initial cost of compliance - required within the next two to
four years - could be as much as $4 billion.
MILLIONS DEPEND ON MINING
An estimated 10 million people in Congo, one of the poorest
countries, are directly or indirectly dependent on mining,
according to the Chatham House study.
Last month Congolese officials told Reuters that the legal
mineral trade from eastern Congo's most troubled provinces of
North and South Kivu had been reduced virtually to zero, with a
"catastrophic" impact on the local population.
Congo also believes profits from minerals smuggled into
neighbouring Rwanda may be funding a new rebellion in Congo's
east, and Kinshasa has called on Washington to ban U.S.
companies from buying minerals from Rwanda.
The Chatham House study said some progress has been made in
establishing new standards to govern the mineral trade but
warned that enforcing rules might present more serious problems.
"Developing a normative framework to govern conflict
minerals may have proved difficult, but for the states in the
region, implementation and enforcement will be even more
challenging," it concluded
Initiatives like the Dodd Frank act have seen a 65 percent
drop in profits for armed groups from tin, tungsten and tantalum
this year according to Sasha Lezhnev, senior policy advisor for
the U.S. based advocacy group, Enough.
Although companies need to launch more projects to support
the livelihoods of mining communities, the legislation remains
necessary to break the link between human rights abuses and
minerals, Lezhnev said.
"Make no mistake - without the backbone of Dodd-Frank and
stringent supply chain traceability requirements, the most
heinous armed groups would still be selling minerals and
exploiting miners," he said.