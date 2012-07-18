By Ed Stoddard and Joe Bavier
JOHANNESBURG/ABIDJAN, July 18Months of unrest in
Congo's volatile but resource-rich east is hampering an
international push to curb the traffic of gold, tin and other
metals by rebel groups, efforts which campaigners say are key to
ending violence and encouraging legitimate mining.
International organisations such as the OECD and the United
Nations, and pressure groups including the Enough Project and
Global Witness, want to cut the rebels' access to funds by
insisting that companies do due diligence on metals they buy.
Part of this effort is a campaign to "bag and tag" products
at the mine, to certify their origins. But that push, which is
still in its early stages in the North Kivu province that has
seen heavy fighting, has stalled since clashes between the M23
rebels and government soldiers intensified this month.
"It's always been complicated, but it's been made even more
complicated by the security situation," said one source involved
in donor-funded activities to clean up the mineral supply chain.
The source said the project was "stalled" in North Kivu.
Exports of tin and gold from North Kivu - mostly from
artisanal miners or informal operations that are targeted by the
tagging schemes - have dropped sharply as a result of campaigns
and rules which require firms to control sourcing.
Without certification, campaigners and local groups say they
cannot meet due diligence requirements and the North Kivu region
cannot revive industrial-scale mining.
So far only one potential industrial-scale operation is
underway, led by Canadian-listed Alphamin, drilling in
the Bisie tin deposit, one of the biggest in the region and a
project which has long been fought over by the army and rebels.
Alphamin is not affected by the current unrest, an official
said - but it is also not yet producing.
"Nothing is going out. Our traditional buyers cannot buy
untagged minerals," said John Kanyoni, head of the mineral
exporters association in North Kivu, which used to sell to major
buyers like Malaysia. "Everyone has to do their due diligence,
and tagging is a key part of that due diligence."
Fighting in the region has long been linked to the
plundering of its mineral wealth - illegally mined tin, gold,
coltan, used in electronic products, and other metals.
United Nations investigators have said that rebel groups and
rogue elements in the army have smuggled minerals abroad,
circumventing government mining and export bans on metals.
"Renewed violence in eastern Congo underscores the urgent
need to clean up the region's minerals trade," Sophia Pickles of
campaign group Global Witness said. "It is highly likely that
the current rebellion is at least partly bankrolled by cash
generated from minerals."
Latest official numbers show a little over 1,000 tonnes of
cassiterite, or tin ore - 600 to 650 tonnes of tin - were
shipped from Goma, North Kivu's capital in January to April,
well below levels before 2010.
Official figures were not available after April, but new
rules have pushed Kinshasa to suspend two exporters from North
Kivu - Huaying and TTT Mining - for failing to check sources.
A WORK IN PROGRESS
More than 200,000 civilians have had to leave their homes
and several hundred fighters have been killed in the recent
North Kivu clashes. Reports of support for rebel fighters from
neighbouring Rwanda have stoked fears of a slide into broader
central African conflict although countries in the region last
week agreed a plan to eradicate armed groups in eastern Congo.
"This not threatening (Congo) exports, but it is threatening
the efforts made by the international community to trace
conflict minerals in the (North Kivu) area," said Martin
Bauwens, managing director of Johannesburg-based mine
consultancy MJB Consulting.
"If you have a full-fledged war, how can you trace conflict
minerals? You need stability to trace these minerals, and now we
have more instability," said Bauwens.
Efforts to tag minerals from artisanal miners are most
advanced for tin in Katanga, the heart of the copper belt in
Congo's south, through an initiative led by UK group ITRI.
Tantalum is also being tagged in Katanga, campaigners say.
Tagging for gold, tungsten and other minerals is currently a
work in progress across Congo.
As a result of concerns over conflict minerals, Congo made
up only 1.5 percent of the global tin market last year - down
from 4 percent in 2008, while tin ore being exported through
Goma, a transit point, has dropped as production has moved south
in recent years to avoid getting tangled up in violence.
OBAMA'S LAW
Responding to pressure from campaigners, Washington took the
unprecedented step of naming Congo in the 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall
Street Reform Act - in a provision known locally as "Obama's
law" after the U.S. president. The act says U.S.-listed firms
that source gold, tungsten, tantalum and tin from Congo or its
neighbours must assure regulators they are not funding conflict.
The regulator, the Securities and Exchange Commission, will
on August 22 vote on the rules required by the Dodd-Frank Act.
That is when, among other things, it should decide whether
certification is to be done on a regional or national level.
This is crucial to deciding whether trouble-makers in one small
part of the country could impact exports from all regions by
tarring them all with the same brush.
Fred Robarts, former coordinator of the U.N. Group of
Experts' which has advised the SEC on the issue, said the impact
of the latest insurgency on Congo's exports also depends on
whether the trouble stays confined to one area.
"The problem for the viability of the process depends on the
extent to which the M23 rebellion spreads and whether or not
they control mining areas or border crossing points," he said.
"If the rebellion remains confined to a limited geographical
area then one can imagine legitimate business being conducted
elsewhere in the country."
Indeed, Congo's vast territory means copper operations more
than 1,600 km to the south of the fighting and gold developments
to the north are unlikely to be affected, particularly given the
decrepit roads which make it hard for rebels to travel.
Executives at Canadian-listed miner Banro, which
operates the Twangiza mine in South Kivu, said the mine, the
first new producing operation in Congo for more than half a
century, was running normally.
London-listed Randgold Resources, which is
developing the Kibali gold project 300 kms north of the current
fighting, said everything remained on track there.
"We are absolutely unaffected. There is a lot of activity in
Kivu province but it is sort of the last vestige of warlordism,"
Chief Executive Mark Bristow told Reuters.
Far to the south, Congolese copper mines are seen reaching
output of 500,000 tonnes per year by 2014 from 300,000 tonnes in
2010 as a belt of the red metal that extends into neighbouring
Zambia gets redeveloped.