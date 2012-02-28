KINSHASA Feb 28 Democratic Republic of
Congo's government said it will block exports of tin ore, gold,
coltan and wolframite unless traders can prove the minerals come
from mines that are certified by the state as conflict-free.
The move, the latest in a series of initiatives to try and
cut the link between minerals and conflict, will be rolled out
over the next three months, Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said
on Tuesday.
A slew of legislative and regularity initiatives, including
the U.S. Dodd-Frank financial oversight law, have started to
have an impact on Congo's mines, many of which have long been
unregulated and fought over by pro- and anti-government armed
groups.
Kabwelulu said Congo's mines will be mapped and certified on
a regular basis and that exporters of the four minerals, which
are widely used in the electronics industry, will then have
secure documents showing their shipments are clean.
"All minerals that are exported without these documents will
be seized, and the exporters will be (viewed as) smugglers,"
Kabwelulu told journalists in Kinshasa.
Uncertainty over existing schemes targeting conflict
minerals has slashed exports from the eastern Kivu provinces,
and Kabwelulu warned that traders may face further disruptions
while the scheme is put in place.
(Reporting by Jonny Hogg; Writing by David Lewis, editing by
Jane Baird)