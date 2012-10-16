* African nations seeking bigger share of mining revenues
* Tax increases could stifle still developing sector
By Jonny Hogg
KINSHASA, Oct 16 African countries risk stifling
their nascent mining sectors and driving away new investors if
they push forward with mining code revisions aimed at boosting
short-term revenues, gold miner Randgold Resources'
chief executive said on Tuesday.
The Africa-focused company operates mines in Mali and Ivory
Coast. It is currently developing the Kibali mine in the
Democratic Republic of Congo.
Speaking at a mining conference in Congo's capital Kinshasa,
Mark Bristow said that a raft of proposals by African countries
to capitalise on historically high metals prices by imposing new
tax regimes could backfire.
"I am concerned that recent moves by African governments to
drastically change mining codes and impose punitive taxes have
not considered the risks to the long term sustainability of the
resource industry," he said.
"(We must) all resist - governments and companies alike -
the temptation of harvesting short term gains from an industry
still very much in its infancy," he added.
Ivory Coast, where Randgold inaugurated its Tongon gold mine
late last year, announced plans last month to implement a
windfall tax at 19 percent on gold profits, though it later said
the percentage may be up for negotiation.
Ghana, Africa's number 2 bullion producer after South
Africa, proposed a similar tax of 10 percent late last year.
Congo is expected to replace its ten-year-old mining code
early next year, with the emphasis firmly on generating more
government revenue from the sector.
The country's mines ministry has repeatedly said it does not
generate enough income from its vast mining assets while
attempting to reassure investors already nervous following a
chaotic review of mining contracts that ended in 2010.
Randgold Resources is planning to start producing gold from
its Kibali project, expected to be one of Africa's largest gold
mines, towards the end of next year. But Bristow warned that the
venture's viability would be at risk if the fiscal burden placed
on companies by the new code was increased.
"Over a projected lifetime of 16 years the DRC state will in
fact receive more than the other shareholders who are financing
100 percent of the project," he told delegates at the
conference.
"One of our key requirements is that the tax system should
be stable, predictable and transparent. Negative changes to the
fiscal rules would no doubt damage our ability to meet our
investment criteria," he said.
Congo, which is recoving from decades of corrupt
dictatorship and one of the world's deadliest wars, is betting
heavily on its largely unexploited mineral wealth, which
includes massive reserves of copper, tin and gold.
However, despite assurances by the government that it is
tackling corruption and opening its doors to investment, it
remains one of the toughest countries in the world in which to
do business.