BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 1 (Reuters) -
D emocratic Republic of Congo's planned revision of its mining
code will not be applied retroactively to existing contracts,
the country's mines ministers said on Thursday.
The central African state is seeking to increase its stake
in mining projects to 35 percent from 5 percent and also hike
royalties in order to increase state revenues, rattling mining
firms active in the country.
"None of the proposed revisions would be applied
retroactively," Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said in text
message in response to a question.