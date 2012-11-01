* Government wants 35 pct of mine projects, up from 5 pct
* Also plans to increase royalties
* Country has rich deposits of copper, tin, cobalt and gold
By Jonny Hogg
BUKAVU, Democratic Republic of Congo, Nov 1 (Reuters) -
D emocratic Republic of Congo's planned overhaul of mining laws,
to give the state higher royalties and a bigger stake in
projects, will not affect existing contracts, its mines minister
said.
The central African country is seeking to enlarge its stake
in mining projects to 35 percent from 5 percent and increase
royalties to gain greater state revenues from the sector, a move
that has rattled firms active in the country.
"None of the proposed revisions would be applied
retroactively," Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu said in a text
message to Reuters on Thursday.
Congo holds rich deposits of copper, tin, cobalt and gold
and is among a number of developing countries trying to increase
revenue from their mineral wealth by boosting taxes and the
state's share in profits.
A draft of the proposed changes in the mining law seen by
Reuters on Thursday shows Congo is seeking a 35 percent stake in
projects that is "free of charges and (...) non-dilutable." It
also includes a proposal to double royalties on some minerals
and introduces a 50 percent levy on miners' "super profits".
The revised code, which is still to be discussed with the
industry, defines "super profits" as those made when a
commodity's price rises exceptionally over 25 percent compared
with its level at the time of the project's feasibility study.
"Experts from the ministry of mines are (...) already
estimating that an increase in the rate of mining royalties will
lead to a substantial increase in receipts for the state coming
from the mining sector," the draft document said.
"Given that the mining code already gives lots of advantages
to mine operators, it's no longer necessary to plan for more
incentives in the modified code than those that exist in the
current one," it said.
Shares in miners active in Congo, including Australia's
Tiger Resources, initially fell after news Congo was
seeking to boost its share of projects.
According to the draft, mining royalties on non-ferrous
metals will increase to 4 percent from 2 percent. They will also
increase to 6 percent from 2.5 percent for strategic and
precious metals, and to 6 percent from 4 percent on precious and
coloured stones, the draft said.
Mining royalties would remain unchanged at 1 percent for
industrial metals, solid hydrocarbons and other non-cited
substances and at 0.5 percent for iron and ferrous metals.
Other proposed changes include scaling back the length of
exploration permits to three years, from the four and five year
permits available under the current code.
According to the draft, the exploitation phase of mining
licences will be reduced to 25 years from 30 years.
"The duration of exploitation licences cannot exceed 25
years. It is renewable at the demand of the title holder for
periods that do not exceed 15 years," the draft document said.
"At each renewal the state can look at the possibility of
renegotiating the modalities of its participation," it said.
Other mining firms in Congo include Randgold Resources,
AngloGold Ashanti, Freeport McMoRan and
Glencore-owned Katanga Mining.